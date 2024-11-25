South Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
South Carolina and Clemson meet in the regular season finale in a game with College Football Playoff stakes for both teams.
The Gamecocks have been a pleasant surprise this season, getting better as the season has gone on and are now in the fringes of the CFP conversation. Meanwhile, the team will face a team that is also entrenched in the 12 team postseason mix, Clemson, in an in-state rivalry matchup.
The Tigers need some help to get to the ACC Championship, so a win against a highly ranked foe can be a strong closing argument for Dabo Swinney’s squad.
Who has the edge? Here’s our betting preview.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Carolina: +2.5 (-106)
- Clemson: -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- South Carolina: +114
- Clemson: -137
Total: 49.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
South Carolina vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- South Carolina Record: 8-3
- Clemson Record: 9-2
South Carolina vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers: The freshman continues to improve as the season has gone on, completing 70% of his passes and tossing for at least 230 yards in the last two games. While he is still prone to some mistakes, he has thrown an interception in the last two games, he has unlocked this run-first Gamecocks offense with more of a threat in the passing game.
Clemson
Cade Klubnik: Klubnik has made strides this season, leading a Clemson offense that is top 25 in yards per play and points per drive. However, he has been prone to struggling against better competition with elite defensive lines, which South Carolina certainly presents.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Clemson has been able to feast on some lackluster defenses, but when the schedule picks up, the team has faltered.
Against strong defensive lines, one that are Power Four and inside the top 60 in Pro Football Focus’ pass rush grade, Clemson has failed to put up more than five yards per play in that game. Those opponents are: Pitt, Louisville and Georgia.
This is important because South Carolina ranks second in PFF’s pass rush grade.
Now, can Clemson keep a lid on a suddenly explosive South Carolina offense? I do think so.
The Gamecocks offensive line has had issues of its own, ranking 127th in tackles for loss allowed. This should be a good matchup for the Tigers defensive line that is top 20 in TFL’s and ranks top five in havoc grade.
This game could be determined on special teams, which has been a big issue for Clemson all season long. Meanwhile, Shane Beamer’s team typically thrives in this facet of the game.
To me, the best bet is the under in this one with CFP implications on the line.
PICK: UNDER 49.5
