South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
South Carolina has lost four straight games and all signs point to the Gamecocks losing again at Kyle Field this weekend. South Carolina will visit No. 3 Texas A&M as 18.5-point underdogs on Saturday. This will mark the Gamecock’s fourth straight matchup with a ranked team.
The Aggies are still undefeated on the year and improved to 9-0 after blowing out Missouir 38-17 in Week 11. Star quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Marcel Reed is building upon his impressive body of work down the home stretch. Can LaNorris Sellers rise to the occasion and help his team compete?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Carolina: +18.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M: -18.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- South Carolina: +750
- Texas A&M: -1200
Total: 47.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 15
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- South Carolina: 3-6
- Texas A&M: 9-0
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers: Sellers is the key to unlocking South Carolina’s offense. The Gamecocks quarterback has recorded a passing and rushing touchdown in his last two outings. He’s lacked consistency this season but has all the physical tools necessary to put points on the board. Whether he’ll show that this weekend remains to be seen.
Texas A&M
Marcel Reed: Reed has been a much more productive quarterback than Sellers this season with 2,139 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns with just six interceptions. He’s also tied for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns. He’s failed to record at least one passing and rushing touchdown just once in his previous five games.
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
The Aggies didn’t kick off the year strong against the spread and failed to cover in three of their first four games. However, they’ve flipped the script since then. Texas A&M has now covered in four of its previous five outings.
South Carolina has covered in one of its previous four games and is 1-2 against the spread on the road. It only just covered against Missouri in a nine-point loss after entering the matchup as a 10-point underdog.
Texas A&M has overcome every challenge so far and should comfortably handle a South Carolina team that’s been sliding for weeks now.
PICK: Texas A&M -18.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
