South Florida vs. Alabama Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 2

Alabama and South Florida meet on Saturday night in a rematch from last season's defensive slugfest, which was a crossroads of the Crimson Tide season.
A lot has changed since then. Alabama has a new coach in Kalen DeBoer, and Jalen Milroe is no longer benched for the Crimson Tide's matchup against the Bulls, and looks to be ready to explode as a passer. Milroe is a prime target in the player prop market. Keep reading to find out how I'm attacking it.
- Jalen Milroe OVER 265.5 Passing Yards
- Byrum Brown OVER 26.5 Rushing Yards
Jalen Milroe OVER 265.5 Passing Yards
Milroe had little issue taking the top off the Western Kentucky defense in Week 1.
The center of Kalen DeBoer’s vertical passing attack, Milroe completed seven of his nine passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll face an aggressive South Florida defense that ranked outside the top 100 in explosive pass rate allowed last season.
The Bulls may be up against it against the revamped Crimson Tide offense that should be able to rip off chunk gains through the air all evening long.
South Florida is a more capable opponent than Western Kentucky, so I expect Milroe’s pass attempts to go up in this one and we see him flirt with 300 yards.
Byrum Brown OVER 26.5 Rushing Yards
Brown went over this mark in all but three games last season, and cleared it in the first game of the season against Bethune-Cookman.
A dual-threat quarterback, I expect Brown to escape the pocket often against Alabama and look to use his legs as he continues to develop as a passer and improve his decision making.
For what it’s worth, he ran the ball 23 times against Alabama last season for 92 yards. There was weather involved in that game, but it’s clear that he is more than fine rushing on the Crimson Tide, so I’ll go over this one.
