South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Two teams looking for some stability in AAC play, South Florida makes the short trip to Boca Raton to play Florida Atlantic in league play.
Both teams have had quarterback issues, but which one can come out of a BYE week with more form to try and qualify for a bowl game? South Florida is the road favorite despite possibly sticking with backup quarterback Bryce Archie due to an injury to starter Byrum Brown.
Here's our full betting preview for this Friday night matchup.
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Florida: -2.5 (-120)
- Florida Atlantic: +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- South Florida: -144
- Florida Atlantic: +120
Total: 53.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 1st
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- South Florida Record: 3-4
- Florida Atlantic Record: 2-5
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Key Players to Watch
South Florida
Bryce Archie: With the status of Byrum Brown still up in the air following the Bulls’ BYE week, the expectation is that Archie can be in line to make a third straight start for the team. He has completed less than 55% of his passes in both games with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. With a week to prep, can the Bulls offense build on a 35-point effort against UAB in this AAC matchup?
Florida Atlantic
Cam Fancher: Fancher struggled mightily in the Owls' loss to UTSA prior to the BYE week, completing less than 50% of his passes with 96 yards. He has become a run-first quarterback, rushing it 15 times in the prior game.
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Prediction and Pick
There are quarterback questions for each side, but it’s hard not to side with the Bulls that have played a tougher schedule and have a coherent plan on offense with head coach Alex Golesh running the veer-and-shoot, up-tempo offense.
FAU has beaten one FBS team this season, FIU, and has lost by two scores in three of the team’s five defeats. With Fancher under center, the team has a non-existent passing game, ranking 111th in EPA/Pass, which won’t challenge the aggressive South Florida defense that is vulnerable on the back end (119th in EPA/Pass).
Meanwhile, South Florida has been sturdy against the run and has faced mobile quarterbacks already this season, including Jalen Milroe of Alabama. With a week of prep, I believe in the Bulls' defense to keep a lid on the Owls' offense.
On the other side, South Florida has failed to live up to expectations this season, but some of that is schedule-dependent. The team played Alabama and Miami in nonconference play and also has already faced AAC front-runner Tulane. When the team has played equal or worse competition, the group has been more than capable, beating Southern Mississippi by 25 and UAB by 10.
I’m going to trust USF to take care of business off a BYE week.
PICK: South Florida ML (-144)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.