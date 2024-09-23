South Florida vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Two teams that have had grueling non conference schedules will look to jumpstart a conference run in AAC play.
Tulane and South Florida each lost twice to Power Four opponents, but could that make the team better off in league play? The Green Wave are a considerable home favorite on Saturday in a battle between two teams viewed as contenders for the AAC Championship this season. Who will get off to a hot start?
South Florida vs. Tulane Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Florida: +6.5 (-105)
- Tulane: -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- South Florida: +184
- Tulane: -225
Total: 64.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
South Florida vs. Tulane How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- South Florida Record: 2-2
- Tulane Record: 2-2
South Florida vs. Tulane Key Players to Watch
South Florida
Byrum Brown: Brown didn’t finish last week’s home loss to Miami, but his upside makes the Bulls a viable threat in AAC play. Brown, a dual-threat quarterback, still needs to make strides as a passer, completing only 57% of his passes with two big time throws to two turnover worthy plays. However, Brown is a devastating rusher, carrying the ball 49 times already this season for 335 yards.
Tulane
Darian Mensah: The freshman has a big arm, posting an incredibly high 12.2-yard average depth of target this season. He has made six big time throws to six turnover worthy plays, which shows the boom-or-bust nature of this Green Wave offense under new coach Jon Sumrall.
South Florida vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
These two teams are both over teams, in my estimation.
The Bulls play at a top 10 tempo in terms of seconds per play while the Green Wave are a big play waiting to happen, ranking 28th in EPA/Play and are inside the top 50 in explosive rush and pass rate.
South Florida’s aggressive blitzing scheme doesn’t have the capability to slow down the Green Wave offense, ranking top 20 in tackles for loss this season, but also outside the top 100 in explosive pass and rush rate.
Meanwhile, Tulane’s defense hasn’t been sturdy enough against the run that can lead to holes against the elite rush offense of South Florida, who is top 10 in explosive rush rate and 34th in EPA/Rush despite playing an incredibly difficult schedule to date.
Tulane has gone over in all three games against FBS foes as the market is finally shaping up to the nature of this roster and how the team should be priced in the totals market.
South Florida will be a willing dance partner and this game will likely be full of points.
PICK: OVER 64.5
