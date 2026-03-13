South Korea vs. Dominican Republic Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal

The 2026 World Baseball Classic enters the knockout stage with South Korea Facing off against the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinal on Friday night.

South Korea went 2-2 in Pool C, beating Czechia and Australia but losing to Japan and Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic danced through pool play with three blowout wins over Nicaragua, Netherlands, and Israel before squeaking out a 7-5 victory over Venezuela for the top spot in Pool D.

The winner of this game will advance to the semifinals and face off against whoever wins the United States vs. Canada matchup.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for South Korea vs. Dominican Republic on Friday night.

South Korea vs. Dominican Republic Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

South Korea +550

Dominican Republic -900

Run Line

South Korea +4.5 (-115)

Dominican Republic +4.5 (-105)

Total

9.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

South Korea vs. Dominican Republic Probable Pitchers

South Korea: Hyun Jin Ryu (5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Dominican Republic: Christopher Sanchez (1.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

South Korea vs. Dominican Republic How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot park – Miami, FL

How to Watch (TV): FS2

South Korea vs. Dominican Republic Prediction and Pick

It’s a battle between two well-known southpaws with Ryu for South Korea and Sanchez for the Dominican Republic.

Ryu hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2023, when he posted a 3.46 ERA in 11 starts with the Blue Jays. He’s been in the KBO in the last two seasons, going 9-7 with a 3.23 ERA last year. The veteran has made two outings in the WBC so far, and he’s been great in both of them.

On the other hand, Sanchez struggled in his first start against Nicaragua, and is looking for redemption in the quarterfinal. The 2025 NL Cy Young Award runner up went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA last season for the Phillies, but he isn’t used to pitching in high-leverage games this early in the season.

The offensive side of things is where the Dominican Republic dominates. They’ve already hit 13 home runs through four games, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Oneil Cruz, and Junior Caminero all slugging two longballs.

This is a big spread, but I think that the Dominican Republic can overpower South Korea in this one.

However, rather than taking the -4.5, I’ll instead take the OVER 9.5. The Dominicans have scored seven or more runs in each game thus far, and South Korea is capable of scraping across a few runs, especially if the DR has a big lead and doesn’t use its big guns out of the bullpen.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-115)

