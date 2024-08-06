Spain vs. France Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Match Odds: France Favored to Win Gold on Home Soil
The Men’s Olympic Finals is set on the pitch with France and Spain set to meet in the Gold Medal match.
Both Spain and host France rallied in the semifinals to beat Morocco and Egypt (in extra time), respectively, in a pair of thrilling matches. Now, the two soccer powerhouses meet in the final matchup on Friday afternoon in Paris.
The French side is the slight favorite in this gold medal matchup as the team was sparke from a red card for Egypt at the end of regular time before scoring two goals in extra time to secure a spot in the gold medal matchup.
Meanwhile, Spain rattled off two goals in the second half to erase a 1-0 deficit against Morocco.
For France, the team has allowed one goal this entire tournament while Spain has leaned on its offense to take care of opponents, allowing five goals through the Olympics as well as losing a match to Egypt.
With a more impressive showing, France is the rightful favorite, but these have been the best two teams in Paris and is sure to be a fantastic gold medal match.
For now, here are the odds for Friday’s meeting.
Spain vs. France Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Match Odds, Spread and Total
Three Way
- Spain: +215
- Draw: +210
- France: +135
To Lift Trophy
- Spain: +125
- France: -155
Total: 2.5 (Over +130/Under -170)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.