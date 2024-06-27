Sparks vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, June 28
The Phoenix Mercury have been playing better since Brittney Griner returned to the lineup from a toe injury, but can they get back over .500 on Friday night?
The 8-8 Mercury will host the Los Angeles Sparks (4-13), who are in the midst of a nasty six-game losing streak. No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink (torn ACL) is done for the season, making this rebuilding season for the Sparks a bit of a lost one if they can’t figure more of their future pieces over the second half of the 2024 campaign.
Phoenix is favored by double digits in this game, but that doesn’t guarantee that it will cover. The Sparks are actually 3-0 against the spread in their last three games despite their losing streak.
Let’s break down the odds, key players and a best bet for this Western Conference clash on Friday night.
Sparks vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sparks +10.5 (-110)
- Mercury -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +425
- Mercury: -575
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sparks vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to watch (TV): ION
- Sparks record: 4-13
- Mercury record: 8-8
Sparks vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Azura Stevens – out
- Lexie Brown – day-to-day
Mercury Injury Report
- Sug Sutton – day-to-day
Sparks vs. Mercury Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: Rookie Rickea Jackson has been up and down this season – as you’d expect from a rookie – scoring just 13 points over her last two games. Jackson is averaging 9.8 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field, and the Sparks may want to get her more involved on offense in what seems to be a lost season after Cameron Brink tore her ACL.
Phoenix Mercury
Kahleah Copper: The Mercury have been playing well as of late, but a 3-for-17 shooting game from Copper doomed them against the Minnesota Lynx in their last game. Copper is averaging 22.6 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting from the field, so she should bounce back in one of the team’s next few games.
Sparks vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
Yes, the Sparks have done a great job covering the spread as of late – and really all season long on the road (6-4 ATS), but I can’t fade a more talented Mercury team at home.
Phoenix is one of the best home teams in the league this season, going 6-2 against the spread and straight up, including a 19-point home win against the Sparks when Brink was still healthy.
Brittney Griner has changed the look of this Phoenix team, leading it to a 4-2 record in six games, and the Mercury are top six in the league in offensive, defensive and net rating since she returned.
Over that same stretch, the Sparks are 11th in the league in net rating at -13.9.
Los Angeles’ issues have mainly stemmed from the offensive end, as it lacks a proven second option scoring the ball behind Dearica Hamby, but with the injury to Brink, the Sparks are also missing valuable rim protection.
They’ve dropped to dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating in three games without Brink.
That’s not going to work against a Mercury team that loves playing at home and has elite scorers in Griner, Diana Taurasi and Copper.
Give me Phoenix to cover on Friday night.
Pick: Mercury -10.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
