Spurs' NBA Finals Odds Reach Rock Bottom After Losing Game 5 vs. Thunder in WCF

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have their backs against the wall in the Western Conference Finals heading into Game 6 on Thursday night.

San Antonio dropped Game 5 with the series tied at two games apiece, and oddsmakers have dropped the Spurs' odds to win the Finals considerably ahead of Game 6. DraftKings now has San Antonio at +550 to win the Finals and +350 to win this series against OKC.

The Thunder (-145 to win the Finals) need just one win to advance to a second straight NBA Finals while the Spurs have hit a low point when it comes to their Finals odds this postseason.

Turnovers have been a major problem for the Spurs in this series, though they did win the turnover battle in Game 5 despite giving the ball away 15 times. San Antonio shot under 30 percent from beyond the arc and just 40.3 percent from the field in the loss, and it was unable to overcome a 12-point halftime deficit.

Now, San Antonio is favored by 3.5 points in Game 6 on Thursday night with a chance to keep its season alive. Oddsmakers clealry think the Spurs will be able to force a Game 7, but they're still major underdogs to come back and win this series.

History certainly isn't on the Spurs' side, as teams that win Game 5 in a series that is tied 2-2 traditionally go on to win the matchup. In fact, the team that wins Game 5 goes on to win the series 82% of the time (198-44 series record), putting the Spurs in a tough spot if they want to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in the Wemby era.

If the Spurs do make the Finals, they are expected to be favored against the New York Knicks. Even though San Antonio is behind New York (+215) in the odds to win the NBA Finals right now, oddsmakers at DraftKings released hypothetical odds for the Finals and set the Spurs as -235 favorites against New York.

Getting through the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals will be a tough task, but San Antonio did dominate Game 4 at home in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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