Spurs' NBA Finals Odds Rebound After Commanding Game 2 Win to Even Series vs. Timberwolves

Ladies and gentleman, we have a series in the Western Conference semifinals.

Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs made quick work of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 on Wednesday night, evening the series ahead of Friday's Game 3 in Minnesota.

The Spurs left no doubt, winning 133-95, and their odds to win the NBA Finals have made a major move as a result. San Antonio is now +425 to win the Finals at DraftKings, which is clearly the second-best odds in the league. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder (-165) have better odds while the New York Knicks (+750) are the only team with shorter than 18/1 odds at this point in the postseason.

San Antonio had a balanced attack in Game 2, as seven players finished in double figures and the Spurs force 22 Minnesota turnovers to get the win. Anthony Edwards (12 points) was held in check off the bench, and the Spurs actually outscored Minnesota by 33 points when the All-Star guard was on the floor.

After losing Game 1, the Spurs dropped back to +475 to win the title, and Minnesota skyrocketed into the top five in the odds. Now, the Wolves have dropped back to +4000, as the Spurs have a chance to take control the series again in Game 3.

Oddsmakers have set San Antonio as a 3.5-point road favorite in Game 3, showing that they expect the Spurs to go on to win this series.

San Antonio was in a similar spot in the first round after losing Game 2 to Portland, but it went on to win three straight to advance. The Timberwolves are a much more experienced playoff team than Portland, but the Spurs have battled some adversity already in the playoffs and have responded with huge wins.

San Antonio is still clearly the biggest threat to the Thunder -- at least in the betting market -- at this point in the conference semifinals.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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