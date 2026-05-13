Spurs' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After Dominant Game 5 Win Over Timberwolves

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are one win away from a marquee matchup in the Western Conference Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

San Antonio responded in a big way after losing Game 4, blowing out the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time in as many home games to take a 3-2 series lead. In NBA history, over 85 percent of the time the winner of Game 5 (in a series that is tied 2-2) goes on to win the series.

That's great news for the Spurs, and it's caused their odds to win the NBA Finals this season to skyrocket. San Antonio is now +340 to win the title at DraftKings, which is the high mark for Wemby and company during this playoff run.

Only the Thunder (-170) have better odds to win the Finals, and OKC's odds actually fell from -175 to -170 after the Spurs' Game 5 win.

San Antonio handled Oklahoma City during the regular season, winning four of the five matchups, so it's possible San Antonio is undervalued at this number if these teams do meet in the next round. Oddsmakers expect that to happen, setting the Spurs as -1200 favorites to win this series.

Even though Game 6 is in Minnesota on Friday night, the Spurs are 4.5-point favorites on the road in that matchup. San Antonio split Games 3 and 4 in Minneosta, though its loss came when Wemby was ejected in the first half of Game 4 for elbowing Naz Reid.

It's pretty clear that the Spurs are viewed as the No. 2 team in the NBA behind the Thunder, as the New York Knicks (already in the Eastern Conference Finals) are still well behind them in the Finals odds at +550.

San Antonio ranks third in offensive rating, first in defensive rating and third in net rating in the playoffs, and it has only lost three games (two where Wemby missed the entire second half) this postseason.

While it's still possible Minnesota could win Game 6 and force a Game 7 on Sunday, the Spurs would likely be heavy favorites in that game. San Antonio has been favored by 9.5 points or more in every home game during this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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