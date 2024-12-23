Spurs vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 23
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid sat out the team’s last game against Cleveland, but he’s listed as available – in a matchup that he dominated last season – on Monday.
Embiid and the Sixers host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, and it’s impossible to forget that Embiid had 70 points in one of these teams' meetings last season.
On Monday, the Sixers find themselves as 5.5-point favorites at home – where they’ve gone just 4-9 straight up in the 2024-25 campaign.
It’s been rare that Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have all shared the court in the same game, but we’ll get that on Monday night – barring a last-minute change to the Sixers’ injury report.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are climbing in the Western Conference standings, as they sit at 15-13 and hold the No. 9 spot after back-to-back wins.
Can they upset Philly tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider betting in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference battle.
Spurs vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs +5.5 (-108)
- 76ers -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +180
- 76ers: -218
Total
- 217 (Over -112/Under -108)
Spurs vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Spurs record: 15-13
- 76ers record: 9-17
Spurs vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
76ers Injury Report
- Ricky Council IV – questionable
- Joel Embiid – available
- Jared McCain – out
- Eric Gordon – out
Spurs vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Chris Paul OVER 7.5 Assists (-120)
This is a great matchup for Chris Paul against a Philly team that ranks 17th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 14th in defensive rating.
Paul is averaging 8.4 assists per game this season, clearing 7.5 dimes in eight of his last nine games. He’s also putting up 15.7 potential assists per game, giving him a huge floor when it comes to this prop.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 22.5 Points (-115)
The Spurs rank just 16th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and this prop is way too low for Maxey given his shot volume on the season.
Yes, Embiid is playing tonight, but Maxey had 23 points on 18 shots the last time the former MVP took the floor, and he’s attempted no less than 15 shots in each of his last 10 games. On the season, Maxey is averaging 25.1 points despite shooting just 41.2 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from 3.
Spurs vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Both of these have struggled in this spot this season, as the Sixers are just 1-5 against the spread when favored at home and the Spurs are just 2-5 against the spread as road underdogs – losing those games by an average margin of over 12 points per game.
Embiid being back in the lineup is certainly helpful to Philly, although it’s made the Sixers hard to handicap night in and night out since they almost always seem to have a different lineup going.
Philly does like to slow the game down (29th in pace), especially when Embiid is on the floor. Could that lead to an UNDER?
I’m looking to the first half for my UNDER pick, as the Sixers rank 27th in the NBA in first half points per game while the Spurs clock in at 24th. They average 106.5 points per game in the first half together, and I think we could see even less if Philly slows this game down tonight.
Pick: First Half UNDER 106.5 (-110)
