Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 28
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The San Antonio Spurs bring a seven-game winning streak into Saturday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Prime Video.
While the Spurs are looking to chase down the Thunder for the top spot in the West, the Bucks are pretty firmly out of the playoff picture in the East. Milwaukee returns home after a 1-3 road trip and didn’t cover as +14 or +14.5 underdogs in its last two contests.
San Antonio got a 119-101 home win over the Bucks back in January.
The oddsmakers have the Spurs as big road favorites at the best betting sites on
Saturday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday afternoon’s NBA matchup.
Spurs vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Spurs -18.5 (-112)
- Bucks +18.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Spurs -2083
- Bucks +1100
Total
- 226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Spurs vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 28
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, FDSN SW
- Spurs record: 55-19
- Bucks record: 29-43
Spurs vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Harrison Ingram – Out
- David Jones Garcia – Out
- Emanuel Miller – Out
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – Out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out
- Gary Harris – Questionable
- Kyle Kuzma – Questionable
- Kevin Porter Jr. – Out
- Bobby Portis – Questionable
- Myles Turner – Questionable
Spurs vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Stephon Castle OVER 11.5 Rebounds + Assists (-141)
Stephon Castle has been stuffing the stat sheet for the Spurs recently. The guard is averaging 7.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, and he’s gone OVER 11.5 rebounds + assists in seven straight games.
Castle is averaging 8.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds during that seven-game span. He’s also gone OVER 11.5 RA in 10 of his last 11 games, averaging 8.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds in that span.
Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Bucks were just held under 100 points by both the Clippers and Blazers while allowing 129 and 130 points in those two games. The spread is a bit bigger tonight in Milwaukee, but I’m still fading the Bucks.
The Spurs just covered -17.5 in Milwaukee, winning 123-98, and I could see a similar final score on Saturday afternoon.
Pick: Spurs -18.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop