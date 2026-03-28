Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 28

The San Antonio Spurs bring a seven-game winning streak into Saturday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Prime Video.

While the Spurs are looking to chase down the Thunder for the top spot in the West, the Bucks are pretty firmly out of the playoff picture in the East. Milwaukee returns home after a 1-3 road trip and didn’t cover as +14 or +14.5 underdogs in its last two contests.

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San Antonio got a 119-101 home win over the Bucks back in January.

The oddsmakers have the Spurs as big road favorites at the best betting sites on

Saturday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday afternoon’s NBA matchup.

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -18.5 (-112)

Bucks +18.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Spurs -2083

Bucks +1100

Total

226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Spurs vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 28

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, FDSN SW

Spurs record: 55-19

Bucks record: 29-43

Spurs vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – Out

David Jones Garcia – Out

Emanuel Miller – Out

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out

Gary Harris – Questionable

Kyle Kuzma – Questionable

Kevin Porter Jr. – Out

Bobby Portis – Questionable

Myles Turner – Questionable

Spurs vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Stephon Castle OVER 11.5 Rebounds + Assists (-141)

Stephon Castle has been stuffing the stat sheet for the Spurs recently. The guard is averaging 7.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, and he’s gone OVER 11.5 rebounds + assists in seven straight games.

Castle is averaging 8.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds during that seven-game span. He’s also gone OVER 11.5 RA in 10 of his last 11 games, averaging 8.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds in that span.

Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

The Bucks were just held under 100 points by both the Clippers and Blazers while allowing 129 and 130 points in those two games. The spread is a bit bigger tonight in Milwaukee, but I’m still fading the Bucks.

The Spurs just covered -17.5 in Milwaukee, winning 123-98, and I could see a similar final score on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Spurs -18.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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