Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 8
Victor Wembanyama vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo on national television?
Sign me up!
The San Antonio Spurs hit the road on Wednesday night as they look to avenge their loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
The Bucks are the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but both the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers are right on their heels at this point in the 2024-25 season. San Antonio fell to 10th in the West with back-to-back losses after getting to two games over .500 with a win over Denver on Friday night.
Oddsmakers have set the Bucks as 5.5-point favorites in this matchup, but they are just 5-10-1 against the spread when favored at home in the 2024-25 campaign.
Wemby has been dominant over the last month, although he is coming off a down shooting game on Monday.
Will the Spurs bounce back in this marquee matchup?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction on Wednesday night.
Spurs vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +5.5 (-108)
- Bucks -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +170
- Bucks: -205
Total
- 223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Spurs vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Spurs record: 18-18
- Bucks record: 18-16
Spurs vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Sidy Cissoko – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Andre Jackson Jr. – probable
- Khris Middleton – probable
Spurs vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Vassell OVER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Devin Vassell is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game across 10 contests. He’s cleared 7.5 rebounds and assists in six of those games, including six of his last seven appearances.
Vassell has also played 33 or more minutes in three straight games, and with Sochan out on Wednesday, he should see an even bigger role on offense, which could help him rack up a few more assists.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Khris Middleton OVER 12.5 Points (-130)
After a down game in his last appearance, I’m buying Middleton with his points prop dropping from 14.5 to 12.5 in the market.
Over his last eight games, Middleton has cleared 12.5 points six times, attempting at least 11 shots in all but one of those matchups. He’s still playing in the mid-20s for his minutes, but the usage should be there for the former All-Star.
Middleton is shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3 on the season, and over this eight-game stretch he’s averaging 15.5 points per game.
Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
San Antonio enters this game at 6-5 against the spread as a road underdog, and I think it’s being a little undervalued again on Wednesday night.
The Bucks have struggled when favored at home, and overall they are a middling team when it comes to net rating (12th in the NBA). In fact, the NBA Cup champions only have a net rating that is two points per 100 possessions better than the Spurs this season.
Wembanyama has been on a tear as of late, and while the Spurs came up short in their loss to the Bulls, they held a lead in that game before a fourth-quarter collapse. I think they’ll be able to hang around with a Bucks team that allows just half a point less than the Spurs per game this season.
I’ll take the points in this matchup with Milwaukee struggling to cover all season as a favorite (5-10-1 ATS as a home favorite).
Pick: Spurs +5.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.