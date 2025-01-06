Spurs vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 6
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have jumped to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, turning in a massive win over the Denver Nuggets in a two-game series over the weekend.
Wemby has been on fire as of late, averaging 28.0 points per game since late November, and he’s a major reason why the Spurs are favored on Monday night in Chicago against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago upset the New York Knicks on Saturday night, but it has struggled at home overall this season, going just 6-11 in 17 games. The No. 10 seed in the East, Chicago is coming closer to the trade deadline with some major decisions to make about whether or not it wants to make a push for a playoff spot or sell off some veteran assets.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Monday.
Spurs vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs -3 (-108)
- Bulls +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -148
- Bulls: +124
Total
- 236 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Bally Sports
- Spurs record: 18-17
- Bulls record: 16-19
Spurs vs. Bulls Injury Reports
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
- Torrey Craig – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
Spurs vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 27.5 Points (-115)
Earlier on Monday, I shared my favorite prop bet for Victor Wembanyama in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is having a crazy stretch right now, averaging 28.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.0 blocks per game over his last 17 contests. Over that stretch, Wemby is attempting 20.4 shots and 9.9 3s per game, shooting an impressive 49.0 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3.
On Monday, it’s hard to find a better matchup for the former No. 1 overall pick. The Spurs are road favorites against the Chicago Bulls, who allow the second-most points per game in the NBA and rank No. 1 in pace and No. 24 in defensive rating.
Wemby didn’t play in the first meeting between these teams, but he’s scored 28 or more points in three of his last six games.
I also think there isn’t a great matchup for Chicago against the Spurs big man, as Nikola Vucevic can’t really handle Wemby on the perimeter and the Bulls lack size at the four spot to really affect him at the rim.
If this game turns into a track meet – like many Bulls games do – Wemby is a must bet to score a ton of points.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Coby White OVER 22.5 Points and Assists (-115)
Coby White has been playing well as of late for Chicago, averaging 23.6 points and 6.2 assists per game over his last five contests, clearing this prop in all five of those games.
In the 2024-25 season, White is averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 assists per game, putting his season average right at 23.0 points and assists per night.
He’s a near lock to shoot double-digit shots every night, so if White keeps getting as many looks as he had in the last two weeks, he’s certainly worth a bet at this number against a middling Spurs defense (13th in defensive rating).
Spurs vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Chicago has really struggled at home this season, winning just six of 17 games, and I expect that to continue against a surging Spurs squad.
San Antonio is fully healthy at this point in the season, and that has coincided with a run up the standings to the No. 8 seed in the West.
The Spurs rank ninth in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games while the Bulls are just 17th in that category despite their upset win over New York on Saturday.
San Antonio is a significantly better defensive team – Chicago is 24th in defensive rating this season – and I don’t love betting on the Bulls this season since they play games at such a fast pace. That can lead to them getting blown out if their offense isn’t firing, and it’s a reason why they’re just 6-7 against the spread as a home underdog this season.
On the other hand, the Spurs are an impressive 3-1 ATS as road favorites. I’ll gladly back Wemby and company to win this matchup.
Pick: Spurs Moneyline (-148)
