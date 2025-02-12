Spurs vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Boston Celtics have won back-to-back games against Eastern Conference playoff contenders, and now they’re hosting the San Antonio Spurs (12th in the West) as home favorites on Wednesday.
Boston is still 5.5 games out of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but it ranks third in the NBA in net rating.
With Jayson Tatum heating up (73 points in his last two games), the C’s are expected to take care of business against a Spurs team that is just 4-6 in its last 10 games and 11-19 against teams over .500.
Can Boston cover the spread as a home favorite – something that it has struggled with this season?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction on Wednesday.
Spurs vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +8.5 (-105)
- Celtics -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +285
- Celtics: -360
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under-112)
Spurs vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Spurs record: 23-28
- Celtics record: 38-16
Spurs vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Riley Minix – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Charles Bassey – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Torrey Craig – questionable
- JD Davison – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Anton Watson – out
Spurs vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 23.5 Points (-110)
Wemby has cleared 23.5 points in four of his last six games, and even though January was a bit of a down scoring month for him, the Spurs All-Star is averaging 24.4 points per game for the season and 22.5 points per game since Jan. 1.
As the Spurs get used to playing with De’Aaron Fox on the roster, I think Wemby is only going to be more successful as a scorer now that defenses can’t solely key in on him.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
Jayson Tatum is red hot right now, scoring 40 points in a win over the New York Knicks and 33 in a win over the Miami Heat.
He’s now cleared 26.5 points in four of his last six games, pushing his season average to 26.9 points per game. I don’t mind backing Tatum to stay hot with Jaylen Brown questionable for this game and Jrue Holiday already ruled out.
Spurs vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
All season long, Boston has really struggled when favored at home, going 9-17 against the spread despite posting an average scoring margin of +8.2 points per game in those matchups.
One thing that I think is interesting about this recent Spurs stretch is the team’s net rating. Even though the Spurs are under .500 in their last 10 games and have fallen back in the play-in tournament race, they still are 15th in the league in net rating (just -0.4) over that stretch.
So, San Antonio may be able to hang around in this matchup.
In addition to that, the Spurs are 9-8 against the spread as road dogs this season – not the best mark – a much better record than Boston has at home.
The C’s could be down multiple starters in this game, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see San Antonio hang around in Boston.
Pick: Spurs +8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
