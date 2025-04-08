Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
Don’t look now, but the Los Angeles Clippers are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and surging ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
Los Angeles has won four in a row and eight of its last 10 games to pull within half a game of the No. 4 seed and two games of the No. 3 seed in the conference.
It’s unfortunate that the Spurs lost Victor Wembanyam (blood clot) and De’Aaron Fox (finger) for the season, as they likely would have made a serious push for the No. 10 seed – or higher – in the play-in tournament field.
Instead, the Spurs are officially eliminated from play-in contention entering this matchup. Can the Clippers take advantage of an eliminated team and keep their push for a top-four seed in the West going?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s game.
Spurs vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +12.5 (-108)
- Clippers -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +575
- Clippers: -850
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Spurs record: 32-46
- Clippers record: 46-32
Spurs vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Riley Minix – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Amir Coffey – out
- Kawhi Leonard – questionable
Spurs vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell UNDER 21.5 Points (-105)
Even though Leonard may sit out this game, I’m not buying Norman Powell at this number on Tuesday.
The Clippers guard has just one game since the All-Star break with 22 or more points, and he’s averaging just 14.5 points per game in 11 games since returning from a hamstring issue. He may see an uptick in usage of Leonard sits, but I’m not sold on it being enough for him to score 22-plus tonight.
Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Spurs have dropped seven of their last 10 games, and while they’ve hung tough in several of them – including one against the Cleveland Cavaliers – I’m fading them tonight.
Los Angeles has the best record against the spread as a home favorite this season – 19-7 ATS – covering in each of its last two matchups in this spot.
Not only that, but the Clippers are No. 1 in the NBA in net rating over their last last 10 games (+15.7). Meanwhile, the Spurs are just 23rd in net rating (-6.1) over that stretch.
Kawhi Leonard’s status could end up moving the line in this game, but with the Spurs officially eliminated from playoff contention, I think the Clippers roll on Tuesday. Los Angeles has a huge motivation factor to win and distance itself from the play-in tournament over the final few games of the campaign.
Pick: Clippers -12.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
