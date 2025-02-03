Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 3
The San Antonio Spurs made a massive move on Sunday night, trading multiple draft picks in a three-team deal for De’Aaron Fox – setting themselves up with an All-Star running mate for Victor Wembanyama.
The move, which improved the Spurs’ odds to win the NBA Finals and make the playoffs this season, also sent Zach LaVine to the Kings while San Antonio shipped Tre Jones, Zach Collins and Sidy Cissoko out in the deal.
Now, the Spurs have a matchup on Monday – one that Fox is highly unlikely to play in – against the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis is coming off a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks – on the road – on Sunday night, and it is favored at home in this matchup. That’s a great sign for Memphis, although it may not have Ja Morant as he missed Sunday’s game.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Spurs-Grizzlies contest.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +5 (-105)
- Grizzlies -5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +170
- Spurs: -205
Total
- 242 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Spurs record: 21-25
- Grizzlies record: 33-16
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Victor Wembanyama – questionable
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Best Player Prop to Come – Odds Have Not Been Released
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Best Player Prop to Come – Odds Have Not Been Released
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
San Antonio is going to be a little shorthanded on Monday because of the Fox trade, and it’s possible that Wemby (illness) is unable to go as well.
There are several trends that benefit the Grizzlies here, starting with their impressive record as a home favorite (15-8) this season.
Not only that, but Memphis is 6-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back – the best mark in the NBA.
While the Spurs are going to be much better in the future with Fox in the fold, they are just 23rd in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, posting a 3-7 record. In addition to that, the Spurs are 7-12 straight up on the road and an average 8-7 against the spread as road underdogs.
Even with the Grizzlies coming in on short rest, I think they can cover at FedExForum.
Pick: Grizzlies -5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.