Spurs vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Jan. 31

The Charlotte Hornets return home riding a five-game winning streak after road wins in Memphis and Dallas this week. This will be the third game in four days for the Hornets as they host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday afternoon.

The Spurs have been a bit up and down as of late, alternating wins and losses in their last four games after a three-game winning streak.

Charlotte has won the last three meetings against San Antonio, including two upset victories last season.

The oddsmakers have the Hornets as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday’s NBA matchup.

Spurs vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -3.5 (-106)

Hornets +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Spurs: -158

Hornets: +134

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Spurs vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 31

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video

Spurs record: 32-15

Hornets record: 21-28

Spurs vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Jeremy Sochan – out

Stanley Umude – out

Hornets Injury Report

Grant Williams – questionable

KJ Simpson – questionable

Mason Plumlee – out

Spurs vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

One thing we know about LaMelo Ball is that he’s going to shoot the rock. He's averaging 9.2 three-point attempts per game, making 3.4 for a 37% clip.

The Hornets guard has been shooting the ball well as of late, making at least three 3s in four of his last five games. He shot 19 of 42 (45.2%) from deep in that span.

Ball made 11 3s on 22 attempts in the two games last year, both going over 2.5 per contest.

Spurs vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

It sounds crazy, but I’m not getting stung by this Hornets team right now. They’ve won five games in a row, and although they were favored in four of them, they still beat the Mavericks and Magic on the road while also blowing out the 76ers at home.

The Spurs’ inconsistency as of late gives me some pause, as does Charlotte’s sweep of the two-game season series last year.

I’m not confident in either side, but I will be taking the under in this one. The Hornets are 29-20 to the under with the Spurs at 30-18, including five straight.

Pick: UNDER 225.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.