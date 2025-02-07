Spurs vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 7
Fresh off of a close win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs hit the road on Friday to play the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte made several moves ahead of the trade deadline, trading away Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and of course big man Mark Williams. Williams heads to the Los Angeles Lakers in a massive deal that sends rookie Dalton Knecht back to Charlotte.
With the Hornets all but waving the white flag on a play-in tournament push this season, should bettors trust them as a home underdog against the new-look Spurs?
San Antonio is 1-0 in the De’Aaron Fox era, but it failed to cover in the win over Atlanta.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Spurs vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs -11.5 (-110)
- Hornets +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -600
- Hornets: +440
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Spurs record: 22-26
- Hornets record: 12-36
Spurs vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – questionable
- Josh Green – probable
- Tre Mann – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Josh Okogie – out
- Grant Williams – out
Spurs vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- De'Aaron Fox OVER 22.5 Points (-105)
Fox had a solid debut for San Antonio, scoring 24 points on 11-of-22 shooting. If he's going to attempt 20 or more shots, he's a great bet to score 23 or more points tonight against a makeshift Charlotte roster.
Fox is averaging 25.0 points per game, clearing 22.5 points in 27 of his 46 games.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- LaMelo Ball UNDER 7.5 Assists (+114)
I'm taking a little bit of a risk here for LaMelo Ball, who could returning to the lineup from injury on Friday.
Ball is averaging 7.3 assists per game, but the Hornets have traded away some of his top options to find on offense at the deadline -- including big man Mark Williams. Ball has played fewer minutes in his first game back from extended absences this season, putting up four, 11 and seven assists in those three games.
I think he's worth a shot to go UNDER at plus money.
Spurs vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
The Hornets have dropped six games in a row, and they’ve traded away some of their best rotation players in Mark Williams, Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic.
So, they’re major underdogs tonight and nearly impossible to trust – even at home.
San Antonio is just 3-3 against the spread as a road favorite, but I still think the Spurs are the team to beat in this matchup with Fox now in the fold.
The Hornets are one of the worst offenses in the NBA, and even if Ball (questionable) returns, I’m not sold on the Hornets having enough offense to stay close in this game. Charlotte is just 28th in the league in offensive rating and has losses to the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets by double digits over this losing streak.
Trust the Spurs to get it done on Friday night.
Pick: Spurs -11.5 (-110 via DraftKings Sportsbook)
