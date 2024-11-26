Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The San Antonio Spurs are back over .500 on the season heading into their second matchup with the Utah Jazz in less than a week on Tuesday.
This time, the teams will battle in an NBA Cup matchup in West Group B.
Utah has yet to win a game in the NBA Cup this season, but it isn’t coming off an upset win over the New York Knicks on Saturday — the team’s fourth win of the season.
San Antonio won the matchup between these squads last Thursday, and it enters this game 1-1 in NBA Cup Group Play.
Can Victor Wembanyama and company make a statement on Tuesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NBA Cup clash.
Spurs vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs -3 (-108)
- Jazz +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -148
- Jazz: +124
Total
- 226 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest
- Spurs record: 9-8
- Jazz record: 4-12
Spurs vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Devin Vassell – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
- Riley Minix – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Keldon Johnson – probable
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Kyle Filipowski – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- David Jones – out
- Collin Sexton – available
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Cody Williams – out
Spurs vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Prop Bet
- Stephon Castle OVER 6.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has played extremely well this season, and with Sochan and Vassell out, he’s stepped into a major role in the starting lineup.
On the season, Castle is averaging 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, but as of late he’s cleared 6.5 rebounds and assists with relative ease. Castle has gone over this number in six of his last nine games, averaging 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over that stretch.
Utah Jazz Prop Bet
- Lauri Markkanen OVER 23.5 Points (-115)
A former All-Star, Markkanen is finally starting to heat up after a slow start to the season. He’s scored 25 or more points in four of his last five games, including a 27-point game on 8-of-17 shooting from the field against the Spurs.
Markkanen should be the clear No. 1 option for a Jazz team that is down Jordan Clarkson and some other young players on Tuesday night.
Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Utah is traditionally a better home team than road team, but it is just 3-4 against the spread as a home dog this season after upsetting the Knicks on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are 1-0 against the spread as road favorites, and they’re rolling since Wemby returned from a short absence due to a knee injury.
Stephon Castle looks like a real piece for the Spurs, and they enter this game in the top 10 in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
That’s huge since they’re facing one of the five worst offenses in the league that is playing several development players in its rotation.
I think the Spurs should win this game, and the spread is short enough that we can just take the moneyline and not lose much value.
Pick: Spurs Moneyline (-148)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.