Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 13
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are 2-0 against the San Antonio Spurs heading into Monday’s matchup in Los Angeles.
These teams had a matchup between them postponed earlier this month due to the tragic wildfires in the Los Angeles area, but as of now, it appears the two squads will play tonight. Los Angeles has not played a game since Jan. 7.
Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have impressed to open this season, as they’re in the mix for a play-in spot, but they’re looking to snap a three-game skid tonight. Earlier this season, the Lakers beat the Spurs by five and 18 points (both in San Antonio).
Los Angeles is set as a slight favorite in this matchup, but it has been dominant at home (12-5 straight up) so far this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Spurs vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +3.5 (-108)
- Lakers -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +145
- Lakers: -175
Total
- 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Spurs vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 13
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Spurs record: 18-19
- Lakers record: 20-16
Spurs vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Jeremy Sochan – questionable
Lakers Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Bronny James – questionable
- LeBron James – probable
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
- Christian Wood – out
Spurs vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Keldon Johnson OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-110)
While Johnson has been held to four rebounds in each of his first two matchups with the Lakers this season, this is still a good matchup for the former first-round pick.
Los Angeles is just 18th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and Johnson is averaging 5.2 boards per game on just under nine rebounding chances.
Not only that but he’s hit the glass at a high level in his last 15 games, clearing 4.5 boards in nine of them. With Jeremy Sochan listed as questionable, Johnson could also see an uptick in playing time (if Sochan sits) on Monday.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-130)
The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer is averaging 8.8 assists per game this season, and he’s picked up 23 assists (11 and 12) in his two games against San Antonio.
James has cleared 8.5 assists in just 15 of his 33 games this season, but he’s averaging more assists at home (9.3) than on the road (8.5). Not only that, but the four-time league MVP is averaging 16.1 potential assists per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Los Angeles has dominated this matchup this season, and it’s been one of the better home teams in the NBA, going 7-5 against the spread as a home favorite while winning 12 of 17 games at Crypto.com Arena.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are just 6-6 against the spread as road underdogs, posting an average scoring margin of -9.0 points per game in those contests. San Antonio also is just 6-11 straight up on the road, a sign that the team’s strong start may be partially due to the favorable schedule (a lot of home games) that it has had to open the season.
With the Lakers entering this game relatively healthy and off of a nearly week layoff, I expect Anthony Davis and LeBron James to be firing tonight. James has played at a high level since taking a two-game rest back in December.
I’ll lay the points with the Lakers as this young Spurs team tries to snap a three-game skid.
Pick: Lakers -3.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.