Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 17
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, and they’re now back in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference heading into Monday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs’ season has been derailed by injuries, as both Victor Wembanyama (blood clot) and De’Aaron Fo (pinky) are done for the season. With the Spurs in a prime position to land another lottery pick to build their roster, they’re set as major underdogs on Monday night.
Now, it’ll be important to see if the Lakers play Luka Doncic and others on the second night of a back-to-back, but they appeared to turn things around with Jaxson Hayes back in the lineup on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Spurs vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +9 (-112)
- Lakers -9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +320
- Lakers: -410
Total
- 228 (Over -112/Under -108)
Spurs vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 17
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, Spectrum Sportsnet
- Spurs record: 28-38
- Lakers record: 41-25
Spurs vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – out
- Malaki Branham – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Jordan McLaughlin – questionable
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Vassell OVER 17.5 Points (-120)
Someone has to score the ball for the Spurs with Fox and Wemby out, and Devin Vassell has stepped up as of late, putting up 22 or more points in three of his last four games.
Overall, Vassell is averaging 16.1 points on 14.0 shots per game. He’s seen his shots increase to 17.3 per game over his last four matchups, really improving his floor when it comes to this market.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic to Record a Triple-Double (+285)
Since joining the Lakers, Doncic only has two triple-doubles, but I’m getting bold with this pick with LeBron James still banged up for Los Angeles.
Luka’s scoring has made a jump as of late, but he’s also grabbed double-digit rebounds in three straight games and seven games overall since joining the Lakers. In his last 10 games, Doncic is averaging 29.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
He’s worth a shot at this price, especially since the Spurs are 23rd in opponent assists per game this season and 26th in rebounding percentage over their last 10 games.
Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lakers are the team to back in this Western Conference clash:
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Los Angeles Lakers after they knocked off the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
However, they’re getting a crack at a San Antonio Spurs team that is without its two best players – Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox – for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
San Antonio is just 22nd in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games, and it has fallen out of the play-in tournament chase in the West. Meanwhile, the Lakers are fighting to stay in the top five in the conference, and they need every win they can get after falling from the No. 2 seed to the No. 5 seed due to a four-game skid last week.
Very few teams have been better than the Lakers at home this season, as they’re 26-7 straight up and 16-9 against the spread – the third-best ATS record as a home favorite of any team in the NBA.
Pick: Lakers -9 (-108 at DraftKings)
