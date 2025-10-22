Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 22
Two of the most exciting young stars in the NBA are in action on Wednesday night, as Cooper Flagg plays in his first regular season game for the Dallas Mavericks against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.
After missing the end of the 2024-25 season with a blood clot, Wembanyama is cleared to play and enters this season as the heavy favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.
San Antonio is also in the conversation to make the playoffs in the Western Conference, as are the Mavericks – even with Kyrie Irving (torn ACL) currently sidelined.
Dallas has some big lineups that it can go to with Flagg playing a guard spot and Anthony Davis as the power forward, and it’ll be interesting to see how Jason Kidd deploys his rotations early in the 2025-26 season.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are hoping that No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper can hit the ground running since All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox has been dealing with a hamstring injury.
These two Texas teams could make some major noise in the West if their young players are further along than expected.
Dallas enters this game as a favorite at home, but should bettors trust it to win?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s action.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +2.5 (-108)
- Mavs -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +124
- Mavs: -148
Total
- 226.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Spurs vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Spurs record: 0-0
- Mavs record: 0-0
Spurs vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Lindy Waters III – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
- Kelly Olynyk -- out
Mavs Injury Report
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Daniel Gafford -- doubtful
Spurs vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+109)
Last season, Wemby averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers on 8.8 attempts per game (35.2 percent), and I expect him to be right around that volume again in the 2025-26 season.
The former No. 1 overall pick went from taking 5.5 3-pointers per game as a rookie to 8.8 last season and his 3-point percentage improved from 32.5 percent to 35.2 percent. That’s a massive step forward for a young player attempting the 3-ball at such a high rate.
Dallas has a lot of options to defend Wemby from Anthony Davis to Dereck Lively II. However, the Spurs star made huge leaps as a second-year player when it came to scoring the ball and I expect more of the same this season.
This line is a steal at plus money for a player that attempts nearly nine shots from deep per night.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
I’m high on the Spurs’ ceiling in the 2025-26 season, but a lot of that ceiling includes De’Aaron Fox playing the majority of the team’s games.
Both of these teams are down their starting point guards (Fox and Irving), but Dallas has a lot more veteran depth on the roster with players like Davis, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and D’Angelo Russell.
Flagg is going to be the main attraction on opening night, but he may not be asked to do as much as Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper will be for the Spurs.
Wemby’s greatness is undeniable, but the Spurs have a lot of young guards that are being thrust into big roles with Fox out.
I don’t love that recipe, especially on the road.
I lean with the Mavs to win at home, where they were four games over .500 last season despite winning just 39 games in total.
Pick: Mavericks Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
