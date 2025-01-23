Spurs vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Paris Games 2025
Victor Wembanyama returns home on Thursday afternoon, as the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers face off in the 2025 NBA Paris Games.
This matchup is set to tip at 2 p.m. EST from Accor Arena in Paris, and the Pacers enter it as favorites. Indiana has played some of its best basketball of the season in recent weeks, jumping into the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are on the outside of the play-in tournament picture and in need of a second-half run to reach the postseason for the first time in the Wemby era.
With this neutral site game certainly leaning a little towards the Spurs with Wemby’s French connection, how should we bet on it?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday afternoon.
Spurs vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +3 (-108)
- Pacers -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +130
- Pacers: -155
Total
- 230 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Accor Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Spurs record: 19-22
- Pacers record: 24-19
Spurs vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Jeremy Sochan – questionable
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- James Wiseman – out
Spurs vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Player Prop Odds are via Bet365 Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Vassell OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
While the Spurs are struggling as of late, Devin Vassell is starting to find a groove as a scorer, putting up 20 or more points in each of his last four games.
This season, Vassell is averaging 16.3 points per game, but his role has expanded in the month of January – especially with Jeremy Sochan (questionable on Thursday) out of the lineup.
With Victor Wembanyama averaging just over 20 points per game this month, the Spurs may rely more on Vassell to get their offense going against a Pacers team that is just 20th in the NBA in defensive rating.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Myles Turner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
This is a pretty simple bet for Turner, who has knocked down an impressive 40.4 percent of his 3-point attempts this season.
Over his last 22 games (since Dec. 1), Turner is shooting 41.1 percent from deep on 5.1 attempts per game, knocking down at least two shots from 3 in 14 of those matchups. He should get loose from deep against a Spurs team allowing 13.7 3-pointers per game.
Spurs vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
While the Spurs are technically the road team for this matchup, this is going to feel like a home for French native Victor Wembanyama – likely giving the Spurs a bit of a home court advantage.
Both of these teams are in the mix for playoff spots in their respective conferences, although the Spurs (12th in the West) have hurt themselves by losing seven of their last 10 games.
Indiana is on fire right, ranking third in the league in net rating over its last 10 games while posting an 8-2 record.
And yet, I’m fading them in this spot.
Statistically, Indiana is the superior team in this matchup, outranking the Spurs in offensive rating and net rating this season, but San Antonio does have a better defense. The Pacers are also just .500 against the spread when set as a favorite, so it could benefit bettors than San Antonio is a one-possession underdog on Thursday.
It’s hard to quantify the Wemby factor in France, but watching the Olympics in Paris this summer showed just how big he has become for the country. This may end up being a little bit of a hostile environment for Indiana, and we’ve seen Wemby (in the Olympics especially) find another gear on the biggest stage.
Don’t be shocked if the Spurs cover in this game even though they’ve struggled as of late.
Pick: Spurs +3 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.