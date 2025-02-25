Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
For the second time in as many games, the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans face off.
San Antonio held a lead in the matchup between these teams on Sunday, but the Pelicans stormed back in the second half and ended up picking up their 14th win of the season.
While the playoffs aren’t in reach for New Orleans, it can try to build some momentum heading into the 205-26 season, especially if it plans to keep the core of Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum and others intact.
As for the Spurs, their season took a turn for the worst when Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the year due to a blood clot last week. Hopefully, Wemby will make a full recovery and be ready for next season, but the Spurs’ focus this season has entirely changed.
Once a play-in tournament hopeful, San Antonio is now a longshot in the betting market to sneak into the playoffs in the Western Conference.
Even though the Pelicans have only won 14 games all season, oddsmakers are once again favoring them in this matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, players props to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs +3 (-112)
- Pelicans -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +124
- Pelicans: -148
Total
- 238.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Spurs vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, Bally Sports (Local)
- Spurs record: 24-31
- Pelicans record: 14-43
Spurs vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – out
- Riley Minix – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Herb Jones – out
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Brandon Boston – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
Spurs vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Vassell UNDER 14.5 Points (-110)
Devin Vassell has failed to clear this line in five straight games, and he’s in a massive shooting slump to boot.
Over this five-game stretch, Vassell is shooting just 27.5 percent from the field and 16.0 percent from 3. On top of that, he’s played less than 25 minutes in back-to-back games, a sign that the Spurs will continue to go away from him if he keeps struggling.
I can’t trust him at this number on Tuesday night.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zion Williamson OVER 24.5 Points (-115)
Zion came up short in this prop on Sunday, finishing with just 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting, but the usage is still there despite the fact that he’s playing under 30 minutes a game.
The Spurs lack rim protection with Wemby out for the season, and Zion has 25 or more points in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 27.1 points per game over that stretch. He’s a great bet on Tuesday night at this number.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Back on Sunday, I bet on the Spurs to upset the Pelicans, but a terrible second half (and a blown lead) cost the Spurs in that game.
While San Antonio’s ceiling is much less higher than it was with Victor Wembanyama healthy, I still think the Spurs are a better team than this Pelicans squad – even with Zion Williamson in action.
San Antonio shot just 33.0 percent from the field and under 30 percent from 3 in Sunday’s loss, scoring 43 total points in the second half. Now, that could happen again, but Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, Chris Paul and De’Aaron Fox combined to shoot 6-of-45 from the field in that game.
It’s almost impossible for all of them to be that bad again on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans are still just 26th in net rating over their last 10 games, and they’re 14-43 overall this season. Don’t be shocked if the Spurs are able to cover the spread with this line moving from a pick’em on Sunday to Spurs +3 tonight.
Pick: Spurs +3 (-112 at DraftKings)
