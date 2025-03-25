Spurs vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 25
If the San Antonio Spurs are supposed to be tanking, nobody told their young core.
San Antonio has won five of its last 10 games, including three in a row, to move to 31-39 in the 2024-25 season. Even with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox out for the season, the Spurs have been able to be competitive with Stephon Castel, Devin Vassell and others leading the way.
On Tuesday, the Spurs find themselves as road underdogs against the Detroit Pistons, who have gone from a 14-win team to a playoff team in just one season.
All-Star guard Cade Cunningham missed the Pistons’ last game on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he’s listed as questionable on Tuesday.
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest betting odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction.
Spurs vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs +10.5 (-115)
- Pistons -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +340
- Pistons: -440
Total
- 235 (Over -112/Under -108)
Spurs vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Spurs record: 31-39
- Pistons record: 40-32
Spurs vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – out
- Stephon Castle – questionable
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – questionable
- Tim Hardaway Jr. – questionable
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
Spurs vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Stephon Castle UNDER 20.5 Points (-120)
With Castle listed as questionable on Tuesday, he’s a fade candidate in the prop market against a stout Detroit defense.
Castle has failed to clear 20.5 points in seven of his last 11 games, averaging 18.5 points per game over that stretch. While the rookie guard has had an expanded role with Fox and Wemby out for the season, this number is a little high for my liking since he is still a below-average shooter (42.8 percent from the field, 28.7 percent from 3). Castle had 12 points off the bench in his last game against these Pistons.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-105)
Earlier this season, Cunningham dropped 12 dimes against the Spurs, who are just 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Cunningham is averaging over nine assists per game this season, and he could be worth a short in this market with San Antonio playing a bunch of high-scoring games as of late. Cade is averaging 15.4 potential assists per game this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Spurs vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
With Cade Cunningham’s status up in the air, I lean with the Spurs to stay hot and cover in this matchup.
San Antonio has won three straight and five of its last 10, posting the No. 15 net rating in the NBA over that stretch.
Meanwhile, the Pistons have struggled when favored at home all season long, going just 6-11 against the spread. Detroit may end up winning this game – like it did against New Orleans on Sunday – but asking it to cover a double-digit spread with Cunningham potentially out is a tall task.
As it is, the Pistons don’t have a true No. 1 option that can step up behind Cade, and the Spurs have the No. 1 offensive rating in the NBA over their last 10 games.
If San Antonio can keep scoring at a high rate, it’ll at least hang around in this matchup as a double-digit underdog.
Pick: Spurs +10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
