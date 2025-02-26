Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Both the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night in Houston.
The Rockets knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, surviving a close game even though Fred VanVleet (originally listed as questionable in the game) was ruled out.
Meanwhile, the Spurs dropped their second straight game against the New Orleans Pelicans. San Antonio’s playoff hopes have taken a massive hit with Victor Wembanyama out for the season, and it’s looking less and less likely with the Spurs sitting several games out of the No. 10 seed in the conference.
Houston is looking to hold off some of the surging veteran teams in the play-in picture to hold on to a top-five seed in the West after a rough stretch without VanVleet this month.
Oddsmakers have the Rockets favored in this game, but can they cover at home where they are under .500 against the spread as home favorites?
I have my game prediction for this matchup below, but first let’s take a look at the latest odds and some players to bet in the prop market for this Western Conference showdown.
Spurs vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +10 (-115)
- Rockets -10 (-105)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +340
- Rockets: -440
Total
- 228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Spurs vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, Bally Sports Southwest
- Spurs record: 24-32
- Rockets record: 36-22
Spurs vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jeremy Sochan OVER 8.5 Points (+105)
I’m going to buy low on Jeremy Sochan in this plus-money prop on Wednesday night.
Sochan has been coming off the bench as of late, which has limited his ceiling in the prop market, but he’s still averaging 10.1 points per game over his last 10 games.
In that 10-game stretch, Sochan has nine or more points in six of them, and the Spurs may look for other options on offense after scoring less than 105 points in back-to-back games against New Orleans.
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Green UNDER 4.5 Assists (-130)
I’m going back to the well with this prop for Jalen Green after it hit on Tuesday night. Green finished with just three dimes against the Milwaukee Bucks, and he’s averaging 3.1 assists on just 6.2 potential assists per game.
With Fred VanVleet (was questionable before being ruled out on Tuesday) nearing a return, Green’s playmaking responsibility is going to take a hit in the near future.
Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Over their last two games, the Spurs scored just 96 and 103 points in losses to the New Orleans Pelicans, and now they have to face one of the best defenses in the NBA on the second night of a back-to-back.
I’m expecting this to be a low-scoring game, especially since Houston is 11-11-1 when it comes to hitting the UNDER as a home favorite in the 2024-25 season.
The Rockets combined for just 197 points against the Bucks on Tuesday night, and the UNDER is 9-4 in their 13 games on the second night of a back-to-back.
San Antonio is also 6-3 to the UNDER on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
With the Spurs missing Wemby and struggling to find options after De’Aaron Fox to consistently produce, this should be a lower-scoring affair in Houston.
Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
