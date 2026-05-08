Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 3

The San Antonio Spurs aren’t going to make things easy on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals, as they bounced back from a Game 1 loss, winning by 38 points in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Seven different Spurs finished in double figures in Game 2, and they held the Timberwolves to just 95 points, forcing 22 turnovers in the process.

Minnesota still came away with one road win ahead of Friday’s Game 3, and the team is hoping that Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu (who returned in Game 2 from a calf injury) will both be able to take on bigger roles going forward in this series.

San Antonio was heavily favored in Game 1 and 2, and it remains the favorite on the road in Game 3. The Spurs are 4.5-point favorites and -180 on the moneyline to regain home-court advantage in this matchup.

Minnesota’s defense was great in Game 1, but the sloppy play on offense doomed the Wolves early on in Game 2. Can they clean things up at home, where they are 3-0 this postseason?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Game 3 showdown.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -4.5 (-105)

Timberwolves +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spurs: -180

Timberwolves: +150

Total

215.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Tied 1-1

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

None to report

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards -- questionable

Ayo Dosunmu -- questionable

Donte DiVincenzo -- out

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Dylan Harper OVER 17.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has been fearless in the NBA Playoffs, averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has made a major impact in this series, putting up 18 points, four boards and four dimes in Game 1 and 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Game 2.

He’s soared past this number in both of these games, and he’s cleared 17.5 PRA in four of his last five matchups.

The Spurs are also playing Harper quite a bit – he played over 28 minutes in Game 1 – after he spent the majority of the regular season in a clear reserve role. I think the rookie could flirt with 20 PRA in Game 3, so I’ll gladly take the OVER on this number.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have hit the UNDER in over 56 percent of their games this season, so I’m not going to overreact too much to the Spurs’ 133-point showing in Game 2.

Minnesota turned the ball over 22 times to give the Spurs tons of easy points in transition (29 fast-break points), and I don’t see that being the case in Game 3.

In three home games this postseason, the Wolves have allowed 96, 96 and 98 points, falling short of this number in all of those games. Meanwhile, the Spurs have a defensive rating of 100.6 in these playoffs (the best in the NBA after Game 2).

San Antonio has allowed 104 or fewer points in every game that Wembanyama has completed, giving up just 199 points in two games in this series.

This total has stayed the same for Games 1, 2 and 3, and I think that Minnesota can keep this matchup UNDER if it takes care of the ball better at home.

Pick: UNDER 215.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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