Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Portland Trail Blazers return home to face off against the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Cup Group Play on Wednesday night.
This will be the third game in four nights for the Blazers, who took two of three on their road trip. Meanwhile, the Spurs saw their three-game winning streak end in Phoenix on Sunday.
The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Spurs +2.5 (-102)
- Trail Blazers -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +124
- Trail Blazers: -148
Total
- 238.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNSW, KUNP 16
- Spurs record: 11-5
- Trail Blazers record: 8-10
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Stephon Castle – out
- Dylan Harper – questionable
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Jordan McLaughlin – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Shaedon Sharpe – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 Points
There are injuries on both sides in this one, but De’Aaron Fox has been healthy since making his season debut on November 8.
Fox is averaging 23.5 points per game this season, with exactly 26 points in each of his last four games. He had 28 in the game before that, which came after only hitting 24 twice in his first four contests.
Fox has taken over some of the offensive share as the Spurs have to reconfigure their offense without their big man. I’ll back the guard to get at least 25 points again on Wednesday night against a tired Blazers team.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Injuries loom large in this one, and as mentioned above, the Blazers’ fatigue of playing their third game in four nights could come back to haunt them. It will also be their fourth game in six nights, and sixth in nine. That’s a lot of basketball – and travel – in just over a week.
The Spurs are 3-3 on the road while the Blazers are just 3-4 at home this season. I’ll take the Spurs outright to upset the Blazers on Wednesday night.
Pick: Spurs moneyline (+124)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.