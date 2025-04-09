Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
The Golden State Warriors’ push for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference continues on Wednesday night when they host Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs.
Both of these teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back, although this game has major playoff implications for Golden State. It is currently the No. 6 seed, but the Warriors have the same record as the Los Angeles Clippers (No. 4), Denver Nuggets (No. 5) and Memphis Grizzlies (No. 7).
On the Spurs side, they are just trying to finish the season strong after losing Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox for the season due to injuries. While that may not come in wins, the Spurs have seen some nice development from Castle in his rookie season.
Oddsmakers have Golden State heavily favored in this contest, but can it cover on the second night of a back-to-back?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to consider betting in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Spurs vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs +16.5 (-108)
- Warriors -16.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +900
- Warriors: -1600
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
- Spurs record: 32-47
- Warriors record: 47-32
Spurs vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Spurs vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry UNDER 6.5 Assists (-145)
I would have loved this prop for Curry had it been set at 5.5, but he’s only cleared 6.5 dimes four times in his last 15 games, averaging 5.5 dimes per game during that stretch.
Since the Warriors blew out the Spurs the last time these teams played, Curry played just under 26 minutes, and I’m worried he could be in line for a similar workload tonight on the second night of a back-to-back.
Overall, Steph is averaging 6.1 assists per game, so bettors who take the OVER are asking him to have a better than average game in what may be a blowout (Golden State is favored by 16.5 points).
Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
There’s a chance that players sit out on both sides in this matchup, but the Warriors have a whole lot more to play for than the Spurs tonight.
Golden State is just 13-15-1 against the spread when favored at home this season, but they blew out Phoenix – in Phoenix – on Tuesday and aren’t the only team with negative trends in this game. The Spurs are 13-17 ATS as road underdogs and just 6-9 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Warriors are 7-6 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, and the Spurs have slipped into the bottom 10 in the league in offensive rating over their last 10 games. Let’s not forget, Golden State won in San Antonio by over 40 points in this matchup just a few weeks ago.
With San Antonio’s season over, I’ll lay the points with Golden State – assuming Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler play tonight.
Pick: Warriors -16.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
