St. John’s vs. DePaul Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 3

The St. John's Red Storm have established themselves as the clear No. 2 team in the Big East behind the undefeated UConn Huskies. They'll face the Huskies in a marquee matchup this weekend, but before they prepare for that, they have to hit the road to take on the DePaul Blue Demons.

DePaul is just 4-7 in Big East play, including going 1-3 in their last three games. They have some strengths to their game, but they need to find a way to pull out victories in these close contests.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for tonight's Big East showdown.

St. John's vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

St. John's -10.5 (-110)

DePaul +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

St. John's -670

DePaul +470

Total

OVER 145.5 (-110)

UNDER 145.5 (-110)

St. John's vs. DePaul How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 3

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

St. John's Record: 16-5 (9-1 in Big East)

DePaul Record: 12-10 (4-7 in Big East)

St. John's vs. DePaul Betting Trends

St. John's is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 5-1 in St. John's last six games

St. John's is 7-1 ATS in its alst eight games vs. DePaul

DePaul is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games

The UNDER is 11-2 in DePaul's last 13 games

DePaul is 13-2 ATS in its last 15 games vs. Big East opponents

St. John's vs. DePaul Key Player to Watch

Layden Blocker, G - DePaul Blue Demons

If DePaul wants to get back in the mix in the Big East, the Blue Demons need to start getting better offensive output from their guard, Layden Blocker. He's averaging 11.9 points per game, but he's shooting just 39.4% from the field. That field goal percentage isn't good enough from the guy who serves as DePaul's number two shooter. Let's see if he can take a step forward in improving those numbers tonight.

St. John's vs. DePaul Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm taking the points with DePaul tonight:

65.4% of St. John's shots come from two-point range, which ranks inside the top 80 in two-point shot rate in the country. That means they may struggle when they face a team that can defend the interior well. That's exactly what DePaul can do, keeping teams to shooting 46.6% from two-point range, which ranks 30th in college basketball.

Overall, DePaul is an extremely good defensive team, ranking 57th in defensive efficiency. That should be enough to keep them in the mix, getting 9.5 points on their home court.

Pick: DePaul +10.5 (-110) via FanDuel

