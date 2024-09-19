Stanford vs. Syracuse Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 4
Stanford and Syracuse are set to do battle on Friday night as the Orange look to welcome the Cardinal to the ACC with another victory, building on a 2-0 start to its season.
Stanford lost its lone matchup against Power Four competition, losing to TCU back in Week 1, but the team was able to stay competitive at home. Will the newest member of the ACC make the trip across the country and stay competitive against an elite Syracuse offense?
Here's the updated odds, our final score prediction and betting analysis for this ACC opener.
Stanford vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Stanford: +8.5 (-110)
- Syracuse: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Stanford: +255
- Syracuse: -320
Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Stanford vs. Syracuse Final Score Prediction
As noted in our betting preview earlier this week, Syracuse has looked the part on offense and draws a favorable matchup against Stanford's defense, but the Cardinal offense may be able to gain some traction against a revamped Orange D.
However, Syracuse has shown it has way more firepower than the typical ACC team and can find big plays down the field, which TCU exposed as a weak point in the Cardinal secondary. While it's only one data point, Stanford ranked outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass last season and TCU passed for 342 in Week 1.
McCord will push it down the field and put up points, but I do have some questions about Syracuse’s defense and its ability to limit chunk plays. The team is 95th in EPA/Play to start the season and showed as a big favorite that teams can keep the game respectable (Ohio scored 22 on this Orange defense).
I think Stanford is in over its head against an explosive Syracuse offense, but I do believe that the likes of Ashton Daniels and Elic Ayomanor can help put some points up in this one to help the game go over the total.
This should be another impressive showing for the likes of McCord on offense as the Orange continue to build up momentum as ACC play picks up.
Final Score Prediction: Syracuse 38, Stanford 24
