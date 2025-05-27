Stars vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for West Final Game 4
The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are set to face each other in a pivotal Game 4 on Tuesday night.
The Oilers have won two straight games, and another win on their home ice would mean they'd take a commanding 3-1 series lead. This game is a near must-win for the Stars if they don't want this series to get out of hand.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.
Stars vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Stars +1.5 (-180)
- Oilers -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Stars +140
- Oilers -166
Total
- 6.5 (Over +102/Under -122)
Stars vs. Oilers How to Watch Game 4
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
- Series: Oilers lead 2-1
Stars vs. Oilers Starting Goalies Game 4
- Dallas: Jake Oettinger (.906 SV% in Playoffs)
- Edmonton: Stuart Skinner (.902 SV& in Playoffs)
Stars vs. Oilers Best Prop Bet for Game 4
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+145) via DraftKings
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been an underrated player for the Oilers so far this postseason. He has thrived alongside Connor McDavid and has recorded seven points through three games against the Stars. He has also recorded 4+ shots on goal in two of the three games. Despite all of that, he's set at +145 to record just three shots on goal in Game 4. That sounds like a bet I'm willing to make.
Stars vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick for Game 4
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm backing the Oilers to win Game 4:
If Stuart Skinner keeps playing like he did in Games 2 and 3 this series, nothing will stop the Oilers from winning their first Stanley Cup since 1990. Believe it or not, the Stars largely outplayed the Oilers in Game 3, earning a "Deserve to Win O'Meter" score of 59.7%, according to MoneyPuck.com. Despite that, Skinner shut the door on the Stars. All of a sudden, the Oilers' biggest weakness is starting to look like a strength.
With that being said, there's one thing the Oilers have done extremely well in this series, and that's been their ability to create scoring chances off the rush.
Edmonton has more star power, the hotter goaltender, and, quite frankly, has out-coached the Stars through the first three games. I see no reason why we shouldn't back them on their home ice again in Game 4.
Pick: Oilers -160 via FanDuel
