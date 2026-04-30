Stars vs. Wild Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 6

The Minnesota Wild have their second lead in their first-round series against the Dallas Stars after winning Game 4 at home and Game 5 in Dallas. They also won Game 1, but the Stars won the next two.

It’s been a back-and-forth series, and the Wild are now looking to make it three wins in a row to eliminate the Stars.

Can the Stars force a Game 7 back in Dallas?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Stars vs. Wild in Game 6 on Thursday, April 30.

Stars vs. Wild Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Stars +1.5 (-258)

Wild -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline

Stars +102

Wild -122

Total

5.5 (Over -162/Under +136)

Stars vs. Wild Starting Goalies

Stars: Jake Oettinger (2-3, 2.78 GAA, .899 SV%)

Wild: Jesper Wallstedt (3-2, 2.05 GAA, .878 SV%)

Stars vs. Wild How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Grand Casino Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max, FDSNNO, Victory+, FDSNWI

Stars record: 2-3

Wild record: 3-2

Stars vs. Wild Best NHL Prop Bets

Wild Best NHL Prop Bet

Matt Boldy OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-145)

Matt Boldy has been fantastic in this series for Minnesota. The Wild winger has four goals, three assists, and 28 shots on goal through five games.

Boldly went OVER 3.5 SOG in all five games thus far, including 8, 5, and 7 in three instances. He has now gone OVER 3.5 SOG in 11 straight games against the Stars, going OVER 4.5 in seven of those 11 contests.

The winger had 10 total shot attempts in each of the first four games in this series before getting seven shots on goal in Game 5. I’ll take him to load up on SOG again at home.

Stars vs. Wild Prediction and Pick

This had the makings of a long series from the get-go, and the Stars are looking to make sure it goes all the way to Game 7. Winning four games in the playoffs is hard, and winning three straight is even harder.

The Stars have untapped potential left in them in this series, but the question is if they can tap into that. I think they can, or at least are worth a play here at +102.

Dallas is 25-9-9 on the road this season while Minnesota is 24-10-9 at home. I’ll take the Stars to force a Game 7.

Pick: Stars +102

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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