Steelers 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Pittsburgh Viewed as Longshot to Make Postseason)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the epitome of consistency under head coach Mike Tomlin.
The Steelers have finished with a record of .500 or better in all 17 seasons with Tomlin at the helm that has resulted in 11 postseason appearances. However, after sneaking into the playoffs last season with a carousel of quarterbacks, oddsmakers are out on the Steelers entering the 2024 season.
Pittsburgh will have Russell Wilson at quarterback this season as the former Super Bowl winning quarterback looks to regain his form in a new setting, with Justin Fields backing him up. However, after souring in Denver, its clear that the betting market doesn’t look favorably on Wilson anymore.
Here’s where the odds stack up for the Steelers to make the postseason in 2024.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Pittsburgh Steelers Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes: +190
- No: -245
Pittsburgh Steelers Viewed as Longshot to Make Postseason
The Steelers are viewed as a capable team, but the fourth best in a crowded AFC North that features a healthy Bengals team back in the mix to compete with last years postseason teams in the Ravens and Browns.
Further, the most questions lie with the Steelers relative to the other teams in the division. Wilson’s effectiveness is in question and the same can be said for an aging defense that is very reliant on T.J. Watt’s excellence as a pass rusher.
Pittsburgh will bring in a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith in hopes of revitalizing the team’s offense, but the team’s schedule will be tough sledding.
Not only will the Steelers face three playoff caliber teams twice in division play, but also face the Eagles and Cowboys in interconference play and the Chiefs as well on Christmas Day.
There aren’t many breaks in the schedule for the Steelers, and that's evident in the team’s odds to make the postseason, which gives the group a 39.5% implied probability.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.