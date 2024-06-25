Steelers 2024 Win Total Projection (Tough Schedule Hurts Pittsburgh's Chances)
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs once again at the end of the 2023 NFL season, but their postseason run didn't last long, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.
Now, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields arriving to Pittsburgh to be their new quarterbacks, can the Steelers take a step forward in the 2024 season?
Oddsmakers have released projected win totals for all 32 teams ahead of opening kickoff in September. Let's take a peak at what they expect from the Steelers next season.
Steelers Win Total for 2024 NFL Season
- OVER 7.5 Wins (-184)
- UNDER 7.5 Wins (+148)
Despite winning 10 games last season, the Steelers' win total for the 2024 regular season is just set at 7.5. The good news is the odds for the OVER are set at -184, meaning there is a 64.79% implied probability they win at least eight games.
Still, at 8-9, the Steelers would miss out on the playoffs and Mike Tomlin would suffer his first losing season as head coach of the team.
The biggest thing hurting them this season is their strength of schedule. Based on opponent's projected win total, the Steelers have the MOST difficult schedule in the NFL. Not only do they have to play six divisional games against extremely difficult opponents, but Pittsburgh also has matchups against the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs.
Even if you think their team has improved by bringing on Wilson and Fields while also signing Arthur Smith to be their offensive coordinator, the Steelers are going to be fighting an uphill battle all season long.
The Steelers are 2.5-point underdogs to the Falcons in Week 1.
