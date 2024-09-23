Steelers Remain Undervalued in AFC North Division Odds After Week 3 (Believe in Mike Tomlin)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the NFL at 3-0, yet oddsmakers aren’t ready to give them the nod as the favorite in the AFC North.
Pittsburgh knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, holding them to just 10 points in the process. Through three games, the Steelers defense has given up just 26 total points and no more than 10 points in a single game.
Despite that, they find themselves behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals (who have yet to win a game heading into Monday Night Football in Week 3) in the latest odds to win the division.
Latest AFC North Division Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Baltimore Ravens: +160
- Cincinnati Bengals: +200
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +225
- Cleveland Browns: +1500
Here’s the implied probability – based on those odds – for each of these teams to win the division:
- Baltimore Ravens: 38.46 percent
- Cincinnati Bengals: 33.33 percent
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 30.77 percent
- Cleveland Browns: 6.25 percent
Mike Tomlin’s Track Record is Reason to Believe in Steelers
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never finished below .500 in his NFL coaching career, an insane feat when you consider that he’s been the head coach for Pittsburgh since 2007.
Pittsburgh is technically playing its backup quarterback in Justin Fields since Russell Wilson (calf) is hurt, but it’s hard to see Pittsburgh making a chance unless Fields starts to struggle.
Through three games, the former first-round pick has thrown for 518 yards, two scores and just one interceptions while completing 73.3 percent of his passes. He’s also added 90 rushing yards and score on the ground.
While Fields isn’t lighting things up, he’s doing enough to allow the Steelers defense to shut down opponents and win games.
At 3-0, Pittsburgh has a two-game lead on everyone in the AFC North (Baltimore and Cleveland are both 1-2) and it could have a three-game lead on the Bengals depending upon the result of their Week 3 matchup.
With Tomlin’s track record, Pittsburgh seems primed to at least be in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC after it made it last season with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph at quarterback.
Steelers Strength of Schedule Makes Them Intriguing Bet
Not only should bettors trust Tomlin and the infrastructure of this Steelers roster, but the schedule is incredible for the Steelers this season.
According to Tankathon, Pittsburgh has the third easiest remaining strength of schedule (.410 winning percentage) with games against the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts still to come.
It’s early, but the Steelers may have a real chance to win 10-11 games in 2024, which may be enough to take this division.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.