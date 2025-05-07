Steelers' Super Bowl Odds Shockingly Improve After Trading George Pickens to Dallas
The George Pickens era in Pittsburgh reportedly has come to an end.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are finalizing a deal to second the former second-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in a traded that will bring a third-round pick and pick swaps back to Pittsburgh.
Pickens, 24, is about to enter the final season of his rookie contract, and it appears the Steelers didn't want to pay him to keep him for the long haul, especially after they traded for DK Metcalf earlier in the offseason.
Despite trading one of their top offensive weapons, the Steelers saw their Super Bowl odds improve at FanDuel Sportsbook following the reported Pickens deal. Pittsburgh went from +4500 to +4300 to win it all in the 2025 season.
It's interesting to see Pittsburgh's odds on the move, especially since it still doesn't have a quarterback. The Steelers actually have better odds to win the Super Bowl than Dallas (+4700), although it seems slightly contigent on the Steelers eventually agreeing to a deal with Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback in 2025.
That has not happened yet, making it tough to count on Pittsburgh in any futures market.
While Pickens was a productive player for the Steelers in his three seasons with the franchise, he was a bit of a loose cannon at times on the field. In a win against the Bengals in 2024, Pickens received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. He also got into a scuffle during a Hail Mary attempt in a game against the Cleveland Browns.
Following the 2024 season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had this to say about Pickens:
"There's certainly obviously more room for growth there," Tomlin said in January. "I think he covered some ground in 2024, but there's certainly a heck of a lot more ground to be covered, and we'll see where it leaves us."
During the 2024 season (after the win against Cincy), Tomlin said that Pickens has "just got to grow up, man."
Pittsburgh did not select a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it'll be interesting to see how it plans on replacing Pickens on offense in the upcoming season. Last season, Pickens appeared in 14 games and caught 59 passes for 900 yards three scores.
His best season as a pro came in the 2023 campaign when he caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, leading the NFL in yards per reception. He played in all 17 games for the Steelers in that season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
