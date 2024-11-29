Steelers vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13
The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to bounce back from their Thursday night loss to the Cleveland Browns when they hit the road to take on the other team from Ohio, the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals' season isn't quite over yet, but another loss would be the final nail in the coffin of their 2024 playoff hopes. If you want to place a few player prop bets on this game, you've come to the right place. I have three locked in, including one on Steelers' running back, Jaylen Warren.
Steelers vs. Bengals Player Prop Bets
- Jaylen Warren OVER 38.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Tee Higgins OVER 5.5 Receptions (-128) via FanDuel
- George Pickens Longest Receptions OVER 28.5 yards (-113) via Caesars
Jaylen Warren OVER 38.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Jaylen Warren to go over his rushing yards is my No. 2 ranked player prop for Week 13:
Could Jaylen Warren be taking over the primary role at running back? He played 57% of snaps last week against the Browns while Najee Harris played just 39%. He has also been the more effective back by a slight margin, averaging 4.04 yards per carry compared to Harris at 3.92.
Regardless of how many touches he gets, he should be able to have a huge day against the Bengals. Cincinnati ranks 30th in opponent rush EPA and 31st in opponent rush success rate, setting up a big day for opposing running backs.
Tee Higgins OVER 5.5 Receptions (-128)
Ja'Marr Chase is still the clear No. 1 receiver for the Bengals, but Tee Higgins is averaging an impressive 6.33 receptions per game this season. He may not rack up the yards and touchdowns like Chase does, but he is a consistent target for Joe Burrow. He has hauled in six or more catches in all but two starts this season so if he does that again on Sunday, this bet will be a winner.
George Pickens Longest Receptions OVER 28.5 yards (-113)
George Pickens seems to haul in at least one Russell Wilson moon throw each game. In fact, he has hauled in at least one reception of 29 yards or longer in eight of their 11 games this season. Against a poor Bengals secondary, he has a great chance to haul one of those deep balls in once again.
