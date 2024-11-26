Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
For the first time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in an AFC North clash.
These teams will also play in Week 18, but the Bengals may be eliminated from playoff contention by then, as they sit at 4-7 through their first 11 games of the 2024 season.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is 8-3 and atop the AFC North, a half-game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens (8-4). Pittsburgh is coming off a disappointing loss, though, as it lost on Thursday night in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns.
The Bengals are fresh off of a bye and may need to win out to secure a playoff spot in a tough AFC. Can Joe Burrow remain hot and lead his team to a huge division win?
Oddsmakers have favored the Bengals in this matchup at home.
Steelers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Steelers +3 (-118)
- Bengals -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Steelers: +130
- Bengals: -155
Total
- 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Steelers vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium,
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Steelers record: 8-3
- Bengals record: 4-7
Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Since Mike Tomlin took over as head coach in 2007, the Steelers are 41-28-2 ATS as road underdogs.
- The Bengals are 6-5 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers are 8-3 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are 1-3 against the spread as home favorites this season.
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Bengals’ 11 games this season.
- The OVER is 6-5 in the Steelers’ 11 games this season.
Steelers vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Alex Highsmith – questionable
Bengals Injury Report
- Sheldon Rankins – questionable
- Orlando Brown Jr. – questionable
- Charlite Jones – questionable
- Joe Bachie – questionable
Steelers vs. Bengals Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens: Since Russell Wilson took over at quarterback, No. 1 receiver George Pickens has taken off, catching 26 of his 40 targets for 413 yards and two scores in five games. This is a great matchup for Pickens and the Steelers’ passing offense, as Cincinnati ranks 24th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow: If the Bengals weren’t 4-7, Joe Burrow may be the MVP favorite right now. The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 3,028 yards, 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, but Cincy’s defense has doomed it in the 2024 season. Can Burrow handle a tough Steelers defense in Week 13?
Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
This is one of the games that I’m considering an upset in for many reasons.
First off, the Cincy defense has been straight up awful in the 2024 season, ranking 27th in the league in EPA/Play, costing the Bengals several games where their offense has put up big numbers, including two division games against Baltimore.
Now, the Bengals have to beat Mike Tomlin’s Steelers by more than a field goal to cover in Week 13?
I’m not buying it.
The Steelers are an impressive 8-3 against the spread and have been elite as a road underdog in Tomlin’s tenure – as I mentioned in the trends section above.
Meanwhile, Cincy has gone just 1-3 against the spread as a home favorite and 1-4 straight up at home overall this season.
I’ll take the points with Russell Wilson and company.
Pick: Steelers +3 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.