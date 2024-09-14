Steelers vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Back Pittsburgh’s Running Game)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to start the season 2-0 as they enter Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos as road favorites.
Pittsburgh did not score a touchdown in Week 1 – kicking six field goals instead – making it tough to trust anyone on the team in the anytime touchdown scorer market. With Justin Fields set to start under center again in Week 2, how should we bet on Pittsburgh in this market?
I have a pair of players that I’m targeting for the Steelers, but there is also a Denver pass catcher who saw a ton of targets in Week 1. Bo Nix ran for the only touchdown the Broncos scored against Seattle, but does he get things going through the air this week?
Here are my favorite touchdown scorer picks for Sunday’s matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Steelers vs. Broncos
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+215)
- Justin Fields Anytime TD (+240)
- Najee Harris Anytime TD (+195)
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+215)
Bo Nix averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt in Week 1, and Denver’s passing offense struggled mightily to get off the ground.
Despite that, I like Courtland Sutton to find the end zone in Week 2 for a few reasons.
First off, Denver could find itself playing from behind in this game, which means we’ll see a lot of passes from Nix once again. He threw the ball 42 times against Seattle, targeting Sutton a team-high 12 times.
Sutton only made four catches for 38 yards, but the usage is there for the No. 1 receiver. After a big touchdown season in 2023 (he caught 10 scores), Sutton is worth a shot at +215 in Week 2.
Justin Fields Anytime TD (+240)
Justin Fields only attempted 23 passes in Week 1, but he did run the ball 14 times for 57 yards, a sign that the Steelers plan to let him work with his legs.
He didn’t outcarry Najee Harris, but Fields may be able to get loose against a Denver defense that allowed 30 rushing yards and a touchdown to Geno Smith on just four carries in Week 1.
I don’t expect Pittsburgh to air the ball out against Patrick Surtain II and this Denver secondary, so don’t be shocked if Fields finds paydirt with his feet on Sunday.
Najee Harris Anytime TD (+195)
This is another usage play since Pittsburgh didn't find the end zone in Week 1.
Running back Najee Harris clearly led the backfield against Atlanta, carrying the ball 20 times for 70 yards, and adding a nine-yard catch on two targets.
Jaylen Warren (two carries, two targets) and Cordarrelle Patterson (four carries) clearly worked behind Harris in this backfield.
Denver only allowed 4.4 yards per carry in Week 1, but it did give up scores to Smith and Kenneth Walker III on the ground – as well as a receiving score to backup running back Zach Charbonnet.
That’s enough for me to give Harris a chance at +195 in Week 2.
