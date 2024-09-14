Steelers vs. Broncos Player Props for NFL Week 2 (Expect Steelers Defense to Get to Bo Nix)
After an impressive road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain on the road in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.
With Russell Wilson dealing with a calf injury, it was announced earlier this week that Justin Fields would start for the Steelers. Given Pittsburgh’s conservative game plan with Fields in Week 1, I’m not loving their options in the prop market against Denver.
However, I do think the Steelers defense comes up big for the second straight week. How do we bet on that in the prop market?
I have one play to fade Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix, as well as a prop for a receiver who may be undervalued in this contest.
Best NFL Player Props for Steelers vs. Broncos
- Bo Nix OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-130)
- Courtland Sutton OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Bo Nix OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-130)
A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix had a rough debut against the Seattle Seahawks.
He averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt and threw two interceptions, struggling to lead the Broncos offense to any success. Nix did run for a score in the fourth quarter, but the game was nearly out of reach at that point.
I am worried about the rookie quarterback against the Pittsburgh pass rush – specifically TJ Watt – especially since left tackle Garrett Bolles is banged up (he was limited in practice this week).
The Steelers picked off veteran Kirk Cousins twice in Week 1, and if Denver has to play from behind, we could see Nix attempt 40-plus passes again. At this price, he’s a solid bet to throw the third pick of his career.
Courtland Sutton OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
If the Broncos are in a negative game script, it bodes well for No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton, who received 12 targets in the team’s Week 1 loss against Seattle.
Yes, Sutton only caught four of those passes for 38 yards, but he still cleared this number and had four more targets than anyone else on the team.
By far the most proven player on the Denver roster offensively, Sutton should be in line for a major target share again in Week 2. This number is simply too low for a player with his involvement in the offense.
