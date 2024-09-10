Steelers vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2 (Trust Mike Tomlin)
Do we have a potential revenge game on our hands on Sunday in Denver?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road to take on the Denver Broncos, the former team of quarterback Russell Wilson. The veteran missed Pittsburgh’s Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons with a calf injury, so his status for this matchup is up in the air early in the week.
Pittsburgh didn’t need a touchdown to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, and it could have another big defensive game against rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix had a rough game in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, averaging just 3.3 yards per attempt.
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this matchup in Week 2.
Steelers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Steelers -3 (-105)
- Broncos +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -162
- Broncos: +136
Total
- 36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Steelers vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Steelers record: 1-0
- Broncos record: 0-1
Steelers vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The Broncos are 1-0 against the spread this season
- The Steelers are 1-0 against the spread this season
- The Steelers are 31-40-3 ATS as road favorites under Mike Tomlin
- The Broncos were 1-0 ATS as home underdogs last season
- The OVER 1-0 in the Broncos’ games this season
- The UNDER is 1-0 in the Steelers’ games this season
Steelers vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Cameron Johnston – out
- Russell Wilson – questionable
- Roman Wilson – questionable
- Isaac Seumalo – questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- Garett Bolles – questionable
Steelers vs. Broncos Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens: Justin Fields didn’t throw for a touchdown in Week 1, but he did find Pickens for six catches for 85 yards. This is going to be a big matchup for the young receiver, as he’ll likely be matched up with Patrick Surtain II, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix: Bo Nix did not have a strong showing in a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, completing just 26 of his 42 passes for 138 yards and two interceptions. His 3.3 yards per attempt was certainly a concern, especially since he was just 2-for-12 with an interception. He may struggle against T.J. Watt in company in Week 2.
Steelers vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
If there’s one thing I know about Mike Tomlin teams, it’s that they’re going to win ugly games, and they’re going to find a way to get over .500.
So far, the Steelers have done both of those things, winning a game without scoring a touchdown to move to 1-0 on the season in Week 1.
Now, they get a crack at a Denver team that is playing a rookie quarterback in Nix, who struggled mightily against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.
TJ Watt and the Steelers’ pass rush should be an issue in this game, and Pittsburgh did enough with Justin Fields under center in Week 1 to pick up a win. If Wilson starts, I wonder if there is even more motivation on the Denver side, but I still think the Steelers will get the win.
Denver gave up 5.1 yards per play to Seattle and only had 3.3 yards per play on offense. I can’t back the Broncos – even as home underdogs – in Week 2.
Pick: Steelers Moneyline (-162)
More NFL Week 2 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.