Steelers vs. Browns Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning five straight games heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
While Pittsburgh knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 to take control of the AFC North, it didn’t score a single touchdown in the game, leaving some anytime touchdown bettors a little disappointed.
But, can it get back on track against a Cleveland team that has given up at least 20 points in each of its last eight games?
The Browns are just 2-8, and their defense was extremely porous in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints, allowing three scores to Taysom Hill.
Here’s who I’d bet to find the end zone in this matchup on Thursday.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Steelers vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Najee Harris Anytime TD (+130)
- David Njoku Anytime TD (+300)
- Steelers Defense/ST Anytime TD (+360)
Najee Harris Anytime TD (+130)
Cleveland has been gashed on the ground this season, allowing 11 rushing scores and 4.5 yards per carry through 10 games.
While Harris only has three scores on the season, he’s found the end zone in three of his last five games – coinciding pretty nicely with when Wilson became the starting quarterback.
Over the last four weeks, Harris has at least 18 carries in every game, a major workload that should give him the chance to find the end zone on Thursday.
David Njoku Anytime TD (+300)
If there’s a Browns player to back in this game, it may be tight end David Njoku, who has been a target hog with Jameis Winston under center.
In three games with Jameis, Njoku has nine, seven, and seven targets, and he also had 14 targets in the game that Deshaun Watson was injured in against Cincy. Njoku didn’t find the end zone in Week 11, but he did catch a two-point conversion, a sign that the Browns would use him in a short-yardage situation.
Given his usage in this offense, Njoku is worth a look on Thursday.
Steelers Defense/ST Anytime TD (+360)
Everyone knows that Winston is famous for his poor decision marking, and he’s already thrown three picks and fumbled twice in three starts this season.
The Steelers have an advantageous defense, forcing 16 turnovers in 10 games. Don’t be shocked if they pick up a pick-six – or fumble-six – against Jameis.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
