Steelers vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 12
An AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns is on tap for the NFL Week 12 edition of Thursday Night Football.
With it being a prime-time game, let's go ahead and place a few prop bets to make the game even more exciting. If you want in on that, I have three different bets for you to consider. Let's dive into them.
Steelers vs. Browns Player Prop Bets
- Nick Chubb UNDER 52.5 Rush Yards (-113) via FanDuel
- George Pickens Longest Receptions OVER 22.5 Yards (-120) via BetMGM
- Dustin Hopkins OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (+110) via BetMGM
Nick Chubb UNDER 52.5 Rush Yards (-113)
Nick Chubb has yet to look impressive in his return to the NFL this season. He has been averaging a measly 3.1 yards per carry in his first four starts, along with 40.8 yards per game. Now, he has to take on a Steelers defense that allows just 4.1 yards per carry, the fifth best run defense in the NFL.
Finally, Mike Tomlin has made it very clear in press conferences this week that the Steelers' main goal on defense is going to be shutting down "Mr. Chubb".
George Pickens Longest Receptions OVER 22.5 Yards (-120)
George Pickens has been known to make explosive plays all season. I'm surprised his longest reception prop is set at just 22.5. He has had a reception of 27 yards or longer in eight of his 10 starts this season. He has also had a reception of 30+ yards in five straight games.
The Browns have allowed 36 passing plays of 20+ yards this season, the fourth most in the NFL.
Dustin Hopkins OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (+110)
I love to bet the OVER on a field goals prop when a game is a meeting between a bad red zone offense and a good red zone defense. The Steelers rank eighth in red zone defense, allowing teams to score a touchdown in just 48.28% of red zone trips against them. Now they face a Browns team that's 23rd in red zone offense, scoring a touchdown on just 52.94% of red zone trips.
That sets up Dustin Hopkins to have a busy day. I'll take the OVER 1.5 field goals made by Hopkins at plus-money.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
