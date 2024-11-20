Steelers vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football NFL Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quest to win the AFC North continues on Thursday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns and Jameis Winston in Week 12.
Pittsburgh is coming off a massive win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, moving to 8-2 on the season and putting itself in position to earn the No. 3 seed – or higher in the AFC – if it can keep winning.
Pittsburgh has also yet to lose a game with veteran Russell Wilson under center.
Oddsmakers are taking notice, moving the Steelers up in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl and setting them as four-point road favorites against the 2-8 Cleveland Browns on Thursday. With Cleveland’s season essentially over, should bettors be willing to lay the points with Mike Tomlin’s squad?
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s my final score prediction for this week’s Thursday night matchup.
Steelers vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Steelers -4 (-105)
- Browns +4 (-115)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -192
- Browns: +160
Total
- 36 (Over -110/Under -110)
This is an extremely low total, but Pittsburgh and Cleveland have both been solid UNDER teams (5-5 and 6-4 respectively) so far this season.
On the season, the Steelers are an NFL-best 8-2 against the spread while the Browns are just 3-7.
Steelers vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has been high on the Steelers as of late, and he’s going back to betting them in this matchup.
He shared why in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every NFL game, every week:
I don't believe the market is pricing the Browns correctly. Sure, their offense is marginally better with Jameis Winston at quarterback, but this team remains dead last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play this season at -1.4, 0.3 yards per play worse than the next worse team. Even with Winston as the quarterback, the offense has ranked 22nd in both EPA per play and success rate since he's taken over.
It's also time to stop thinking the Browns have a good defense. They're 20th in the league in opponent EPA per play and 27th in opponent yards per play. Their tackling has gotten worse as the season progressed, allowing Taysom Hill to look like the greatest football player to ever walk the earth last week.
The Steelers are the best coached team in the league and you have to play mistake-free football to beat them. Their defense will carry them to victory and their offense won't do anything to lose themselves the game. I'll lay the points with Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
While Pittsburgh failed to find the end zone in its Week 11 win over the Ravens, I think Russell Wilson and this offense gets back on track.
Plus, the Steelers’ opportunistic defense should make things tough on Winston, who is notorious for making some impulse decisions under center.
Final Score Prediction: Steelers 23, Browns 10
