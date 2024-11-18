Steelers vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off one of the most impressive wins of Week 11, beating the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 18-16 to tighten their grasp on the AFC North.
They'll continue their run of games against AFC North opponents on Thursday night in Week 12 when they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. The Browns are 2-8 on the season and are in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, one season removed from being in the playoffs.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this prime-time divisional showdown.
Steelers vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers -3.5 (-120)
- Browns +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Steelers -190
- Browns +155
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-110)
- UNDER 36.5 (-110)
Steelers vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:15 pm et
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch: Prime Video
- Steelers Record: 8-2
- Browns Record: 2-8
Steelers vs. Browns Betting Trends
- Steelers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Steelers' last five games
- Steelers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Browns
- Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- Steelers are 8-1 straight up in their last nine games vs. AFC North opponents
- Browns are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games
- Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games
- The Browns are 6-0 in their last six games played on Thursday
Steelers vs. Browns injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable
- MyCole Pruitt, TE - Questionable
- C.J. Henderson, CB - IR
- Cory Trice Jr., CB - IR-R
- Roman Wilson, WR - IR
Browns Injury Report
- Geoff Swaim, TE - Out
- Greg Newsome II, CB - Questionable
- Jedrick Wills Jr., OT - Questionable
- Denzel Ward, CB - Questionable
- Dawand Jones, OT - Out
Steelers vs. Browns Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens: The Steelers star receiver continues to be their best offensive weapon and if any team wants a chance to beat Pittsburgh, they need to find a way to shut down Pickens. He's averaging 15.2 yards per receptions and he's the leading receiver on the team in every major receiving category. He can break open a game at any time.
Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy: The Browns receiver has filled in Amari Cooper's shoes nicely the past few weeks. Since Jameis Winston has taken over at quarterback, he's recorded over 70 years per game and has hauled in at least five receptions per game. He is someone the Steelers need to keep an eye on Thursday.
Steelers vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
I don't believe the market is pricing the Browns correctly. Sure, their offense is marginally better with Jameis Winston at quarterback, but this team remains in dead last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play this season at -1.4, 0.3 yards per play worse than the next worse team. Even with Winston at quarterback, the offense ranks 22nd in both EPA per play and success rate since he's taken over.
It's also time to stop thinking the Browns have a good defense. They're 20th in the league in opponent EPA per play and 27th in opponent yards per play. On top of that, their tackling has gotten worse as the season progressed, allowing Taysom Hill to look like the greatest football player to ever walk the earth last week.
The Steelers are the best coached team in the league and you have to play mistake-free football to beat them. Their defense will carry them to victory and their offense won't do anything to lose themselves the game. I'll lay the points with Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
Pick: Steelers -3.5 (-110)
