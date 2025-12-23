Steelers vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Detroit with a 29-24 win over the Lions on Sunday afternoon to guarantee yet another season over .500 for Mike Tomlin. That was Pittsburgh’s third straight win after dropping its previous two contests.
On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns have lost four straight games and seven of their last eight to drop to 3-12 on the season.
Can Myles Garrett and the Browns slow down the Steelers?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 17.
Steelers vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Steelers -4.5 (-108)
- Browns +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -225
- Browns: +185
Total
- 34.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Steelers vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Steelers record: 9-6
- Browns record: 3-12
Steelers vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The Steelers are 8-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The Browns are 6-9 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-6-1 in the Steelers' games this season.
- The OVER is 8-7 in the Browns' games this season.
- The Steelers are 4-3-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Browns are 5-2 against the spread at home this season.
Steelers vs. Browns Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Isaac Seumalo – questionable
- T.J. Watt – questionable
- James Pierre – questionable
- Calvin Austin III – questionable
- Nick Herbig – questionable
- Brandin Echols – questionable
Browns Injury Report
- Wyatt Teller – questionable
- David Njoku – questionable
- Denzel Ward – questionable
- Sam Kamara – questionable
- Michael Hall Jr. – questionable
- Dylan Sampson – questionable
- Quinshon Judkins – out
Steelers vs. Browns Key Player to Watch
Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett is just half a sack away from tying the NFL record with two games to go, so he needs just one sack of Aaron Rodgers on Sunday afternoon to break the record.
The pass rusher leads the NFL with 22 sacks, which is seven more than Brian Burns’ 15 in second place. In fact, Garrett has more sacks than the San Francisco 49ers do as a team (16).
Pittsburgh allows 1.7 sacks per game, including 2.1 on the road. Look for Garrett to break the record on Sunday against the Steelers.
Steelers vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
Quinshon Judkins has been the one offensive bright spot for the Browns, and he’s now out with a leg injury. Cleveland isn’t left with much else offensively, and the Steelers defense is more than capable of slowing down the Browns.
Cleveland also has a decent defense itself, which should show up against Pittsburgh at home.
Pittsburgh won the first meeting 23-9 back on October 12, which included just four field goals in the first half. This should be another low-scoring affair, even with the total at at very low 34.5.
Pick: Under 34.5 (-108)
