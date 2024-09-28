Steelers vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (Fade Anthony Richardson, Target Taylor)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, and they’re looking to move to 4-0 in Week 4 when they hit the road against Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.
Richardson has been up and down this season, completing less than 50 percent of his passes, but he’s also been an elite big-play threat with some of his downfield passing.
The Colts’ offense has been inconsistent, but it picked up a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3, riding 23 carries from Jonathan Taylor, who ran for over 100 yards for the second straight game.
Can he take on the Steelers defense and have success?
There are a few player props that I’m considering for this game, including a play for tight end Pat Freiermuth. Let’s break them down!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Colts
- Anthony Richardson OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-145)
- Jonathan Taylor OVER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-150)
- Pat Freiermuth OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Anthony Richardson OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-145)
Through three weeks, the Steelers have already picked off four passes, which is not a good sign for the inaccurate Richardson.
The former first-round pick has thrown six interceptions in three games, as he’s still working through the growing pains of essentially being a rookie after his first season was cut extremely short due to injury.
Pittsburgh is going to get pressure on Richardson, and he’s thrown at least two picks in two of his last three games. I expect him to turn it over again in Week 4.
Jonathan Taylor OVER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-150)
Pittsburgh has the No. 2 rushing defense in the NFL, allowing just 3.5 yards per carry, but the Colts have seen that they need to get Taylor involved early and often to win.
After giving Taylor just 12 carries against Green Bay in Week 2 – he turned them into 103 yards – the Colts fed their bellcow 23 times on the ground in Week 3.
Taylor is monopolizing snaps in the Colts’ backfield, playing 96 percent of the snaps in a close game in Week 1 and 88 percent in a win in Week 3.
If the Colts want to make things easier for Richardson, leaning on Taylor would be a smart move against this defense.
Pat Freiermuth OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Pittsburgh hasn’t featured a vaunted passing offense under Justin Fields, but it’s been good enough to start 3-0.
Freiermuth has been a big part of that, receiving 13 targets and making 12 catches across the Steelers’ first three games. He’s recorded exactly four catches in each matchup, finishing with 27, 39, and 33 receiving yards.
I think this number is a little too low for the Steelers' tight end, especially since Indy was torched by Chicago tight end Cole Kmet for 97 yards and a score in Week 3.
I expect Freiermuth to clear this number with his role in the Steelers’ offense looking pretty clear through three weeks.
